'Tis the season for bigger savings

GAIN CITY

Now that the year is coming to a close, give your gadget collection a much-needed upgrade with new phones, laptops, tablets and smartwatches at discounted prices, or get that Christmas shopping list ticked off at the Gain City Christmas Sale 2019 - Most Wanted Tech Gifts, where the local consumer electronic retailer's IT team will be present to meet your every need.

The event takes place tomorrow and Sunday, 12pm to 6pm, at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut Level 4.

Audiophiles will love the Sonos One Wireless Speaker, which can connect to Wi-Fi and stream your favourite podcasts, radio stations and music with high-quality sound. It comes with Google Assistant, so you can use it completely hands-free.

For the couch potato, only the Sony 55-inch 4K OLED Android TV will do. The Bravia OLED screen and X1 Extreme processing provide visually beautiful images, while the Acoustic Surface Audio projects captivating sound.

The runner-in-training should make a dash for the Apple Watch Series 5, a MacBook Pro serves the business professional, the gamer can play to his full potential with the Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop while the DJI Mavic Mini is the perfect companion for the content creator.

GAIN CITY

What's more, expect more crazy deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners and hairstyling tools, Philips Hue multi-coloured wireless ambience lighting kits, high-fidelity audio equipment from the likes of Sonos, Sudio, Ultimate Ears and the iconic Apple AirPods.

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer's sale is back from Dec 26 to Jan 1, and you can save on your favourite homeware items both online and in-store at Ikea Alexandra and Ikea Tampines, while stocks last.

Ikea Family members get an extra 10 per cent off home furnishing products on sale in-store.

The Raskog Trolley at $39 (usual price $59) - IKEA

Shop for items like the Raskog Trolley at $39 (usual price $59), the Skarsta Desk at $175 (usual price $349) or the Omtanksam two-seat sofa at $699 (usual price $859).

The Skarsta Desk at $175 (usual price $349) - IKEA

After the spree, fill your stomachs with the $1.50 Hotdog Bolognese at the Ikea Bistro, available for a limited time. Ikea Family members can enjoy the breakfast special of Mee Siam at $1 (usual price $2.50) on Dec 26, 9am to 11am, and the Salmon and Turkey Combo Set at $19.90 (usual price $26.30) from Dec 26 to Jan 1.

The Omtanksam two-seat sofa at $699 (usual price $859) - IKEA

And from Dec 26 to Jan 31, you can redeem a $10 Ikea gift card with minimum $150 spend on your Citibank credit card when you purchase in-store.

COURTS

The local retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products has unveiled Absolute 0%, a zero per cent in-house payment plan for selected electrical products.

It offers the convenience of splitting purchases across three monthly payments on a credit card at zero per cent term charge. The purchase will not be subject to any administrative fees, advance credit card charges, surcharges or processing fees.

Absolute 0% is available to any walk-in customers at any of Courts' 14 stores across the island. During the launch period, it applies to limited brands.