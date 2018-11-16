Tis' the season for giving at Parkway Parade

Redeemable umbrellas and tote bags at Parkway Parade are based on designs by students from ASPN Tanglin School. PHOTOS: LANDLEASE

Tis' the season for giving.

Come make a difference this Christmas with Parkway Parade, as the shopping mall teams up with the Association For Persons With Special Needs (APSN) Tanglin School to do good.

From today until Dec 30, APSN Tanglin School will be displaying students' art pieces at the Basement Plaza.

If you're looking for a quick reprieve from your Christmas shopping, take in the artworks while listening to familiar Christmas jingles.

Designs from these art pieces have also been adapted into a totebrella - a collapsible umbrella packed in a hidden compartment of a water-resistant tote bag - which can be redeemed with every $200 ($220 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts) spent.

With Parkway Parade's new rewards programme, Lendlease Plus, the good news gets better.

With more attractive benefits across all Lendlease malls, you can maximise your shopping experience by downloading the app today.

Lendlease Plus members need spend only $180 to collect the totebrella, which comes in five bold and multi-coloured festive designs.

Up for grabs each week are the snowman, Christmas tree, gingerbread, Santa and reindeer designs - limited to one shopper per day on a first-come-first-served basis.

Matching wrappers and free gift wrapping are redeemable with a minimum spend of $80 ($120 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts) in up to three same-day combined receipts.

Shoppers who are keen to step up their Instagram game can take selfies with their favourite design and hashtag #PPgiftsAPSN on their social media pages.

For every unique selfie, the mall will donate $2 to APSN Tanglin School.

On top of that, prizes will be given to the artists of the three most popular pieces.

WIN

With a Lendlease membership, big spenders are also big winners.

For those who plan to go on a shopping spree this season, a trip to Santa Claus' hometown in Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland awaits.

For the promotion period, the top spenders each week will receive vouchers worth $1,000 from retailers such as Cold Storage, Giant, Isetan, Best Denki, Harvey Norman or Marks & Spencer.

But if you prefer to purchase big-ticket items or your extensive list of gifts at one go, don't be afraid of losing out.

The first 45 who spend a minimum of $600 on that day will get to redeem $100 off their next purchase at selected outlets.

No Christmas is complete without some fun and games.

Shoppers stand a chance to play an iPad game where they can "shake" a grand Christmas tree for sure-win prizes, simply by spending a minimum of $80 ($120 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts).

Shopping vouchers are capped at the first 500 redemptions on weekdays and 600 redemptions on weekends and public holidays.

And even if you've got your hands full with Christmas goodies from Parkway Parade, say goodbye to long rides on the MRT train or bus.

You can redeem a Grab promo code worth $10 when you spend $80 ($120 with Cold Storage and Giant receipts).

Motorists get free parking for the first three hours worth up to $3.60 before 6pm and $1.80 after 6pm.

Carpark coupons are valid on the day of redemption.

All redemptions are while stocks last and available on a first-come first-served basis. Other terms and conditions apply.