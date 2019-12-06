’Tis the season to shop

GAIN CITY

Get your air-conditioner, TV set, sofa, mattress, laptop and even the latest soundbar at prices you can only dream of at Singapore's biggest electronics sale carnival in the open field outside Tampines MRT station from now till Dec 30.

Customers also get a chance to win a Volkswagen Passat 1.8 sedan in the Grand Lucky Draw with every $100 spent in a single receipt during the sale, organised by consumer electronics retailer Gain City.

There are also Sure Win chances at the Spin and Win counter with minimum $500 spend. Prizes include instant $1,000 cash, a 55-inch TV, smartphones, laptops, Gain City vouchers and more totalling more than $500,000. Terms and conditions apply.

CAPITALAND MALLS

The holiday season is now in full swing with the Line Friends World Tour activations happening all over the island at CapitaLand Malls, including a Race Village at Junction 8 and German Village-inspired maze at Bukit Panjang Plaza.

At Lot One's Treasures of Egypt at the Level 1 Atrium (Dec 9 to 15, 11am to 10pm), go on an Egyptian treasure hunt with characters from one of the world's fastest-growing character brands and stand a chance to win a gift of STAR$.

And over at JCube's Antarctica Playground at the L1 Atrium (Dec 16 to 22, 12pm to 9pm), be introduced to Singapore's first Igloo Playground, where you can experience the Aurora Australis ball pit zone and immerse yourself in a pool of glowing "snowballs".

POPULAR

The local retail chain's annual BookFest@Singapore, Singapore's largest and most successful book and stationery fair, is back from today to Dec 15 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre Halls 401 to 406.

Expect savings of up to 70 per cent on a comprehensive range of books, gadgets, educational resources and more, such as daily specials and even items going at 95 cents.

Foodies will also be spoilt for choice at the Tidbits Carnival. 'Tis the season to be every child's favourite gifter without breaking the bank as there are Christmas deals from just $10.

In addition, BookFest@Singapore 2019 will be hosting three lucky draws, with $10,000 cash, $10,000 worth of gold and an Ogawa MySofa massage chair up for grabs.

There will be family-friendly events during the 10-day fair, with today kicking off with a Polly Pocket Colouring Contest, Stabilo Magic Show, Korean Colorloon Workshop and a book-sharing session with local author Tan Ooi Boon.

NOMADX

The multi-label concept space's first anniversary celebration continues into the festive season of giving, with its off-site pop-up at Plaza Singapura's L1 Atrium from now till Dec 15.

Enjoy irresistible deals on women's wear options, including Modparade's modern vintage-inspired frocks, Qlothe's eco-conscious apparel, Hello Kitty PU leather bags by The Sophia Label, statement earrings by Thrifty Thieves and comfy Oka-B ballet flats.

For men, check out Evenodd's minimalist chic outfits and Wet Tee Shirt's punny statement T-shirts.

Shoppers can enjoy $10 or $20 off purchases with a minimum spend of $60 or $100, with the codes XMAS10OFF and XMAS20OFF respectively. Back at NomadX Plaza Singapura and NomadX.sg, receive a $10 voucher code with every purchase.

NomadX is also giving away free ice cream and coffee by Annette Ice Cream and Hook Coffee with any amount spent. Simply register at the Plaza Singapura Snow Fun House at the Outdoor Front Plaza on Level 1.

M MALLS

M Malls is bringing Doraemon and friends to AMK Hub and Jurong Point.

Look forward to song and dance shows by the characters of the animated series as well as meet-and-greet sessions with Doraemon and Nobita today, tomorrow and Sunday (11am and 1pm at AMK Hub; 5pm and 7pm at Jurong Point) and Dec 13, 14 and 15 (11am and 1pm at Jurong Point; 5pm and 7pm at AMK Hub).

At the thematic Inflatable Playland in Jurong Point (open till Dec 26, 11am to 9pm daily), young ones can enjoy the uniquely designed inflatables of Doraemon's favourite food, dorayaki, or pose for pictures at the iconic pink Anywhere Door.

Set your inner artist free and unleash your creativity at the Doraemon-themed workshops where you get to design and beautify your very own Doraemon T-shirt or tote bag.

To participate, spend $30 to redeem one workshop pass. The workshops will be held tomorrow (1pm at Jurong Point, 4pm at AMK Hub) and Dec 14 (1pm at AMK Hub, 4pm at Jurong Point).

Shoppers can also take photos with the 4m-tall Doraemon inflatable standing amid a frosty Christmas village at AMK Hub Level 3.

PALAIS RENAISSANCE

Discover the mall's luxurious year-end celebrations and festive shopping this Christmas.

Stock up on quirky, creative one-of-a-kind gifts at Merci Marcel's new flagship concept store (right).

Its largest retail space yet offers more than 700 lifestyle products from 80 artisanal, environmentally-friendly and charity-focused French and international brands.

Then head over to Strange & Deranged for its enchanting annual Christmas collection of handmade artisanal Christmas ornaments suited to a wide variety of homes, or pamper yourself at L'ecrin Boutique Singapore, known as a Hermes specialised boutique that carries a wide range of colour variations in different sizes and leather options.

Don't forget to get that flawless festive glow with Facial Rejuvenation, Pico Laser treatments, HIFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound), fillers and facials at Self Aesthetics Medical Clinic.

And from now to Jan 1, receive $30 and $80 Palais Renaissance vouchers with a minimum spend of $300 and $1,000 respectively with Mastercard.