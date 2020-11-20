'Tis the season for shopping at Compass One

Get minimalist essentials at m)phosis, the Bradford leather backpack at Van Heusen/The Belt Shop and shoes at Bata (above).

'Tis the season for shopping, and the place to be doing so is Compass One.

With the holidays upon us, the shopping mall is making it the most wonderful time of the year by rolling out a series of festive offers.

Spend a minimum of $50 to participate in the Christmas Lucky Draw and win prizes of up to $13,000 from now till Dec 27.

Spend a minimum of $100 and you can redeem a cute limited-edition penguin ice cube tray from now till Nov 30.

And exclusively for Citi credit card holders, receive a $5 Compass One voucher with a minimum spend of $120 on your Citi credit card.

Finally, from Nov 23 to Dec 27, head to the Level 2 Atrium and count the number of items inside each of the cylinders located there.

Simply write your answer, name and contact number on the back of any in-mall receipt and drop it into the contest entry box to win exciting prizes. No minimum spend is required.

All offers are based on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

With Christmas approaching, gift yourself or your loved ones an extra dose of style from Compass One's stores.

Contemporary women's wear label m)phosis (#02-03) boasts ready-to-wear collections featuring minimalist wardrobe essentials, feminine silhouettes and versatile pieces in a range of fabrics and solid colours that transcend trends.

Enjoy 11 per cent off plus another 11 per cent off new arrivals. The Black Friday promotion is valid until Sunday, and cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.

Even better, get 15 per cent off plus an additional 10 per cent off for new arrivals as part of Compass One's 12.12 Deals.

This promotion is valid from Nov 26 to Dec 6.

If you are looking for casual ensembles, pop by Baleno (#02-33) for its signature easy-to-match pieces that focus on quality material for the greatest comfort and pick from the basic tee ($7.90 a piece, $15 for two), basic polo ($14.90) and socks ($3.90 a pair, $5 for two pairs).

Or head to Giordano (#01-30), where you can grab up to 70 per cent deals storewide.

Over at one-stop menswear shop Van Heusen/The Belt Shop (#01-32), expect an array of quality apparel and leather accessories from well-known international brands.

VERSATILE

From now till Nov 27, purchase the versatile Bradford contrast microfiber leather backpack that works with both casual and formal wear at a Christmas Special price of $159 (usual price $229).

If you are in need of inspiration for Christmas outfits, visit Bega (#02-02) where you'll receive a limited edition Christmas pouch with any purchase, while stocks last.

Don't forget to stock up for the little ones as well.

Get them ready for school next year with shoes from Bata (#01-31) and receive a free water bottle with minimum $30 spend on any school shoes from now till Nov 30.