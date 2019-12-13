’Tis the season for shopping sprees

LANZZO

Established in Milan in 2013, the Italian luggage brand recently debuted in Singapore, the ideal choice for its expansion in South-east Asia.

It has achieved global recognition with its commitment to fine craftsmanship, use of highest-grade materials and adoption of cutting-edge technology for seamless and durable designs - all with effortless Italian glamour.

Features include TSA-certified lock, aircraft-grade aluminium magnesium alloy, auto-rebound handle with anti-skid design, full metal corner protectors, waterproof fabric divider and silent wheels.

Lanzzo's full suite of luggage collections - Viking, Norman, Diamond and Orvieto (from $599) - is available at Robinsons The Heeren and Robinsons Raffles City.

PHOTO : LANZZO

SINGTEL

The local telco celebrates Christmas with its annual short film for the festive season, an uplifting tale highlighting the importance of family ties.

Titled The Gift, it centres on a teenage girl whose self-absorption and busy digital life disrupts the family's annual Christmas tradition.

Conceptualised and produced in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, the short film has amassed 3.8 million views on YouTube since its Nov 29 release and is currently airing on Singtel TV and various social media channels from now till Dec 31, and in cinemas till Dec 25.

PHOTO: SINGTEL

THERMOS

The latest limited edition Singapore Exclusive Local Design 2019 series by the global manufacturer of vacuum-insulated products features the return of Mickey Mouse.

The new Thermos Disney Mickey Go Singapore series comprises three best-selling tumbler models transformed with exclusive designs on matte exteriors ($49).

Young eco-warriors can stay hydrated as they sip on new Foogo straw bottles ($49), tote a meal in style with the versatile and portable 1.8 litre Shuttle Chef ($149, now in a soft coat of pink) and say no to single-use disposable cutlery with the Spoon & Chopsticks Set ($10).

They are now available at official Thermos e-commerce stores like Qoo10 and major department stores.

PHOTO: THERMOS SINGAPORE

CETAPHIL

The dermatological skincare brand's Face Hydrating range, comprising a Daily Hydrating Lotion ($35.90), Rich Night Cream ($32.90) and Hydrating Eye Cream-Serum ($25.90), offers 24-hour intensive and long-lasting hydration from day to night for normal to very dry or sensitive skin.

Besides hyaluronic acid as the key ingredient, the products also contain antioxidants to shield against free radicals, pollution and other aggressors, such that the skin is kept hydrated, healthy and supple-looking, especially in cold weather.

The Face Hydrating range is now available at Watsons, Guardian, Unity and official Cetaphil online stores.

PHOTO: CETAPHIL

IKEA

ThisChristmas season, make things extra dazzling with the Swedish furniture retailer's range of LED decoration lighting from Vinterfest.

Or check out the holiday-inspired collection Varmer, featuring functional pieces of furniture and decoration designed for all kinds of celebrations, such as keeping all your favourite items in the Varmer basket to make space for a family gathering.

Foodies won't be left out either. From locally inspired log cakes sold at the Swedish food market to the Julbord Christmas Buffet happening in Ikea restaurants on Dec 20, enjoy the holiday spirit while eating your hearts out.

PHOTO: IKEA

WOLERO

The home-grown professional limousine service provider revs up the game by moving out from its web-only platform to roll out Li-nk, a free premium ride-hailing app that connects passengers and professional chauffeurs with just a few taps on a personal mobile device.

It allows consumers to plan and schedule unlimited luxurious and comfortable journeys in Singapore and abroad from one hour to six days in advance.

Book a premium sedan (consisting of Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class, BMW 5 and 7 series and Audi A6) for your business associates, special celebrations and point to point travels, or select an MPV (Toyota Vellfire and Alphard, Mercedes Viano and V-class) for a convenient solution to family travel.

Under Li-nk's pricing policy, users are charged the fare stated at the time of booking regardless of varying conditions or surges in demand at the time the journey is undertaken.

PHOTO: WOLERO

GAIN CITY

For its 12.12 sale campaign, the local consumer electronics retailer's outlets and website Gaincity.com are offering exciting discounts on almost everything store-wide, from the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum to the iPhone 11, backed by its lowest price guarantee.

Look out for 12 selected items at special prices daily from now till Sunday.

For online shoppers who cannot wait, stay up and grab these deals as online sales start at 12.01am every day.

Gain City family card members will also receive 1 per cent cash rebate through its Gain City family card points for each purchase, so be sure to enrol as it is free of charge.

What's more, every $100 purchase entitles customers to one lucky draw chance to walk away with a new Volkswagen Passat 1.8.