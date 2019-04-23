TNP Adventure Hunt returns for third edition

Sign up for this year's edition of The New Paper Adventure Hunt at Bugis+ and Bugis Junction.

You are already a winner when you're having fun.

That was the mantra of Mr Charles Tan and his wife, Ms Joreis Ong, when they participated in The New Paper Adventure Hunt 2018.

The couple emerged second runner-up and won $388.

Mr Tan, 40, a marketing consultant, joined the challenge after Ms Ong, a banking manager in her 30s, saw an advertisement for it on social media.

"It was nice to spend time with my wife doing something we had never done before," said Mr Tan.

TNP Adventure Hunt returns this year at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ on May 11 for its third edition.

The 100 teams of two aged 18 and above will have 21/2 hours to complete up to 15 challenges at various game stations around the two malls.

Mr Tan's advice for this year's participants? "Go in with an open mind. You'll perform better without the pressure of ranking at the top."

The team with the fastest time and best score will win the top prize of $1,500. The second prize is $800 and the third prize is $500, while $1,000 worth of CapitaVouchers will also be given out to one team in the lucky draw. All teams will also receive a $30 CapitaVoucher.

Registration is free and closes on May 1.

FYI

WHAT: TNP Adventure Hunt 2019

WHEN: May 11, 1pm to 5.30pm

WHERE: Bugis Junction and Bugis+

For registration and more details, visit www.tnp.sg/adventurehunt