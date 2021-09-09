Top 40 Clearance Deals refreshed at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

The sales never stop when it comes to the Top 40 Clearance Deals of the week at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet located at ESR BizPark, Chai Chee.

This week, a refreshed slate of bargains await shoppers.

For instance, save $1,504 on the Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV ($2,995, usual price $4,499; limited sets only), and receive a free $200 shopping e-voucher plus free delivery, wall mount installation and a 12-month Singtel Cast subscription worth $1,099.

You can also get over 55 per cent off the Panasonic Steam Oven ($445, usual price $1,099; limited display sets only, while stocks last) and over 50 per cent off the Ninja Airfryer Deluxe ($197, usual price $399; limited to first 15 sets only, with free $30 Harvey Norman voucher).

In addition, save $872 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro ($1,327, usual price $2,199), save $450 on the Lenovo ThinkBook plus Dual Screen Notebook ($1,349, usual price $1,799; limited sets only, while stocks last), save $70 on the JBL Tune 220 True Wireless Earbuds ($99, usual price $169) and save $49.10 on the Asus ROG Strix Evolve Aura RGB Mouse ($59.90, usual price $109).

Enjoy massive discounts on bedding and furniture too.

Save $731 on the Serta Luxe 100 Pocketed Spring Queen-Size Mattress ($1,357, usual price $2,088), while the End Season Italian Furniture Collection is going at 60 per cent off.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Pay with Kris+ and get three miles for every dollar spent, which is equivalent to a 2 per cent rebate.

As Harvey Norman is part of the E-waste Management scheme in partnership with the National Environment Agency and Alba, look out for the e-waste recycling bin in-store to drop off your old printers, laptops, mobile phones and more for recycling.