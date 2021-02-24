Top 40 weekly deals at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet still going strong

Save on an array of items at the store located at ESR BizPark Chai Chee.

The Chinese New Year sale season may have ended, but big discounts at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet are still going strong.

Look out for the Top 40 clearance deals this week at the store located at ESR BizPark Chai Chee (formerly known as Viva Business Park).

Enjoy more than 50 per cent off the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV ($2,498, usual price $5,199; limited sets only), over 55 per cent off the Panasonic 182L fridge ($197, usual price $489; limited display sets, while stocks last), and over 50 per cent off the JBL Charge 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker ($139, usual price $279; while stocks last).

SAVINGS

On top of that, save $309 on the Panasonic Lumix digital camera ($790, usual price $1,099; while stocks last), $100 on the Novita water dispenser ($599, usual price $699), $60 on the Acer Spin 1 convertible notebook ($638, usual price $698) and $17 on the Huawei T5 Tab 4G ($281, usual price $298; plus a free Huawei wireless tripod stick worth $38).

Do not forget to check out the King Koil Centenary Ultra Queen-Size Mattress Latex Pillow Top ($1,259, plus free queen-size bed frame) and leather sofas from $999.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero-interest payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to credit cards from major banks. Harvey Norman is one of the participating merchants of the National Environment Agency's Climate-Friendly Households Programme, and eligible households can use their $150 e-vouchers to purchase an energy efficient fridge. Enjoy up to $1,095 discounts on selected fridges that have three ticks and above.