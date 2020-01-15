Top 50 Lunar New Year clearance deals at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

By now you would have probably started on the requisite spring cleaning of your home before opening doors to guests and relatives for Chinese New Year.

This makes it the best time to update your furniture and appliances too, so that everything is in working order for this season of celebration.

Look no further than the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, which has released its Top 50 Chinese New Year clearance deals of the week, comprising electrical, IT, furniture and bedding products that are refreshed every week.

For instance, entertain everyone with the Samsung 32-inch Smart LED TV ($297, usual price $529; limited to 10 sets per day).

Make sure you have enough space to store all your Chinese New Year goodies and food too, with the branded two-Door Fridge ($696, usual price $1,299; limited display sets only).

Next, treat the whole family to a delicious steamboat meal using the Takahi Teppanyaki with Steamboat set ($65, usual price $85), and retire luxuriously after the meal on the Mindi Full Fabric 3+2-seater sofa ($999, usual price $2,699).

Order the latter now for delivery before Chinese New Year.

You can treat yourself to a shiny new piece of technology as well, with deals like the Apple iPad 6th Generation ($499, usual price $648), a branded Performance Notebook ($398, usual price $448; while stocks last) and a branded Inktank Multi-function Printer ($248, usual price $298; limited to first five sets only), which comes with a free $20 shopping voucher.

Zero per cent-interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

The Australian retail chain's outlet store is located at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.