Top toys from Toys "R" Us to get your kids this Christmas

Get all your children's gifting needs met at Toys 'R' Us this festive season.

Proving that it is still the ultimate destination for kids big and small, the leading toy, baby and education product retailer has treats lined up for last-minute shoppers.

This Christmas, you can't go wrong with popular choices like its current top five best-selling toys - the Disney Frozen 2 Singing Doll Elsa, How To Train Your Dragon Hatching Dragon, Pixie Belles, L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Outfit Of The Day and Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport.

If you prefer other presents to fill your stockings, Toys 'R' Us also recommends Monopoly Speed, the latest sped-up rendition of the game that encourages positive social and academic skills; Pictionary Air, the now-digital classic family game for all ages that promotes teamwork and enhances communication skills; and Toy Story Air Hockey, a themed tabletop air hockey set that helps children develop hand-eye coordination, speed of thought and to focus energy in a positive way.

For more gifting ideas, take your pick of over 2,700 toys featured in the 100-page Greatest Christmas Toybook 2019, which includes 800 new and 900 exclusive to Toys 'R' Us products. Shoppers can also revel in Toys 'R' Us' exclusive promotions.

Spend $30 and above on Hasbro Disney Frozen 2 toys and receive a free exclusive Disney's Frozen 2 stationery set or get a free Cinderella doll set with a $30 purchase of Hasbro Frozen 2 or Disney Princess dolls.

For Star Card members, the top spender of Frozen 2 toys by Dec 25 will walk away with Disney's Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle worth $399.99, a Toys 'R' Us exclusive.

With an $80 spend on Lego sets, receive a free Lego Creator Santa polybag, while a $20 purchase on Play-Doh entitles you to a free cookie canister.

Lastly, a free mystery goody bag awaits with every $100 purchase of Sylvanian Families toys.

PERFECT CHRISTMAS GIFT

Mr Raymond Burt, Toys 'R' Us Asia's group country director for South-east Asia, told The New Paper: "Toys 'R' Us focuses on giving the perfect Christmas gift this season.

"In an age of digital games and entertainment, we will continue to work with leading toy manufacturers to provide toys that not only enable children to have fun, but also contribute to their well-being and development, to learn and create memorable moments for families, through play.

"We will also continue to provide toys that feature children's favourite movies and games, such as the Frozen 2 Pop Adventures Arendelle Castle, Star Wars Spark And Go Droid and the Nerf Fortnite series."

The toy retailer is certainly making a comeback after a period of challenges, and Toys 'R' Us Asia has implemented strategies to remain competitive and further engage the children of today.

Mr Burt said: "On top of our own e-commerce initiatives, we have developed play areas and organised Out-of-the-Box Play-Time events at our traditional physical stores to give children the chance to learn, create and do more with the toys they love, and arranged meet-and-greets for kids to meet iconic characters from their favourite TV shows or toys.

"Other initiatives include Make & Take, which includes quick, fun and easy craft activities that children can participate in and bring home, and Learn the Ways of a Jedi, which is an interactive Star Wars experience."