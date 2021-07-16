Trade in, upgrade at Gain City's sixth anniversary events

For its sixth anniversary celebration at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut from now till Aug 9, Gain City has put in place programmes in different phases to drive sustainable consumption for the betterment of our environment.

During Phase 1, events will be held to highlight the importance of sustainability and the need to reduce our carbon footprint with recycling efforts and the reduction of food waste.

During Phase 2, look forward to the Trade-In and Upgrade Programmes.

The six categories of products include washing machines and fridges, televisions, laptops and computers, and smartphones.

Meanwhile, shoppers can trade in their existing aircons for up to 5 ticks energy-efficient models.

Gain City recycling aircon units GAIN CITY

They can also trade in their existing home appliances and electronic products and upgrade to the latest model with greater energy efficiency and performance, bringing about savings for these households.

Electrical and electronic products that are not in working condition will be sent for recycling.

Under Phase 2, Gain City will also host events revolving around the donation of pre-loved IT gadgets such as laptops and computers, which will be given to vulnerable students and low-income households in the North West.

There’s also more incentive for new homeowners to head down to the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut to enjoy eco-friendly deals with cut-price energy- and water-efficient appliances.

The RSVP-only Group Buy events will take place on July 17 and 18 as well as July 24 and 25. Register your interest at https://bit.ly/2TVj7Bc.

Expect irresistible buys from leading electronic brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more, with the lowest price guaranteed - or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

You’ll also have the chance to try out smart home appliances at Gain City’s smart showrooms of mock HDB interiors, as well as meet with top interior designers like TBG Interior Design to get free quotations for your renovation plans.