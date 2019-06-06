Treat dad to a sumptuous homemade meal

Father's Day, which is on June 16 this year, may cook up slightly less of a fanfare compared with Mother's Day, but show dad he is equally remembered and appreciated by preparing a delicious homemade meal, using quality FairPrice Housebrand ingredients.

A perennial favourite that is extremely healthy yet tasty, roasted salmon and vegetables will score you full marks in dad's book.

To finish off the meal in a way fathers will heartily approve, treat him to premium lager from Belgium.

The Martens Pilsener Beer (330ml) has a beautiful golden hue and tastes crisp, with mild bitterness.

Best served chilled, it compliments fatty meat and savoury food such as salmon, fried chicken or nuts.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

It is available exclusively at FairPrice for $14.50 (pack of six) or $56.60 (pack of 24).

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For the father who prefers Asian cuisine, cook a delicacy that tickles his taste buds - premium abalone.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The Golden Chef Australian Jumbo Wild Abalone (230g) stocked by FairPrice is harvested from the Southern Ocean of Australia and packed according to stringent quality assurance guidelines.

It is 100 per cent natural without preservatives or additives.

It is also immersed in its own juice, retaining a natural sweet flavor.

Every piece promises to be succulent and tender.

Best of all, it comes in ready-to-eat convenient packaging. Simply submerge the pouch in 85 deg C to 90 deg C water for five minutes and you are good to go, making a luxurious Father's Day dinner in a snap.

The abalone is going for a promotional price of $88.80 (RSP: $108), with a free Corningware Retroflam Wok Pan 30cm (worth $169) from South Korea with every purchase.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The deal is applicable only for purchases made via FairPrice On, while stocks last.

So don't forget to show dad some love this Father's Day.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

SERVES TWO PREPARATION TIME: 45 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

2 Pasar Potatoes (3kg pack @RSP $4.05), cut into cubes

2 pieces of Ocean Fresh Delite Frozen Salmon Portion (500g pack @RSP $18.95), thawed and washed

250g Pasar Asparagus (120g pack @RSP $1.65)

200g Pasar Organic Cherry Tomato (250g pack @RSP $3.45)

4 tbsp FairPrice Extra Light Olive Oil (500ml pack @RSP $7.95)

4 cloves of garlic, minced

4 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tsp ginger

Salt

Pepper

METHOD

1. Mix olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, thyme, ginger, salt and pepper in a bowl. Put the mixture aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 200 deg C.

3. Spread out the potatoes on a pan and drizzle with olive oil. Season with two cloves of minced garlic , one tablespoon of lemon juice, salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes.

4. Brush the mixture on both sides of the salmon fillets.

5. Place the asparagus and cherry tomatoes on the pan and top with a tablespoon of olive oil, one tablespoon of lemon juice, salt and pepper. Sprinkle a tablespoon of thyme as well.

6. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or till salmon fillets are cooked.

7. Plate and serve.