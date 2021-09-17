Treat yourself with good bites, great buys

YEA! MAMA

Nourish your body and soul during trying times with the local experiential catering company, which offers your favourite delights using beloved, nutritious recipes.

Expect local, Asian, Western and plant-based foods as well as patisserie that will satisfy both your sweet tooth and umami cravings while staying true to your lifestyle.

Highlights include the Signature Mee Siam Laksa and Signature Prawn Noodles, which are included in the bento series and mini buffet. They are going at promotional prices of $9.90 to $16.90 and $19.90 to $25.90 respectively.

Aside from customised orders, Yea! Mama - the latest brainchild of established catering company Curate Kitchen - offers three main packages: Corporate events, casual events and weddings.

Visit www.yeamama.com.sg for more information.

S-PURE

PHOTO: TAY

Get poultry in the purest form from homegrown fresh and frozen food supplier Tay, which has launched S-Pure, the top premium chicken brand in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Air-flown fresh weekly from Thailand and boasting a 14-day shelf life, the meat is from chickens raised with no antibiotics, growth hormones or growth promoters and reared cage-free inside a smart farm.

Some of S-Pure's products include the chicken skinless boneless breast ($7.60), chicken boneless breast ($7.20), chicken fillet ($8), chicken drumstick ($6.50), chicken middle wing ($6.70) and chicken wing stick ($6.30).

They are now available at selected FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores, selected Eccellente by Hao Mart outlets as well as Isetan Scotts.

DARLIE

PHOTO: DARLIE

This month, for every three tubes of the toothpaste brand's best-selling Darlie Double Action bought, you get to take home a limited-edition Hello Kitty Bowl worth $19.90.

They come in four cute designs and are exclusive to Darlie Singapore.

Each of the three variants in the Darlie Double Action range - Fresh+Clean, Enamel Protect and MultiCare ($13.20 a pack) - comes with the signature taste that is derived from 100 per cent spearmint and peppermint essences that help to effectively reduce oral bacteria by 99 per cent.

They are now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Giant, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart, Watsons, Watsons Online, Darlie Shopee Official Store and Darlie Lazada Flagship Store.

BIO-ESSENCE

PHOTO: BIO-ESSENCE

Get ready for the latest beauty buzz, micro serums, from the local skincare brand, which combine powerful formulas with a micro-capsule delivery system.

Your moisture shot for hydrated, dewy skin begins with the Bio-Gold Pearl-C Micro Illuminator ($55.90), encapsulating brightening actives using an Advanced Pearl Technology to retain its potency and ensure the freshest delivery of nutrients that foster a pearl-like natural lustre.

Meanwhile, the Bio-Gold Rose-HA Micro Hydrator ($49.90) is a next-level hydrator that encapsulates its actives in a tri-layered structure using advanced microfluidic technology for petal-soft skin.

These Bio-essence products are now available at FairPrice, OG, myCK, Guardian, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses.

BEROCCA

PHOTO: BEROCCA

Turn your sloth days into energetic ones with the vitamin brand's quick-absorbing effervescent tablets.

With a combination of 12 essential vitamins and minerals such as B-complex vitamins, magnesium, zinc, calcium and vitamin C, the product helps release energy, reduce tiredness and fatigue, and support overall physical and mental performance.

It comes in two flavours - orange and mango - and each tablet contains zero sugar, zero caffeine and only eight calories, making for a refreshing and healthy drink.

The Berocca effervescent tablets ($16.70 to $41.90) are now available at FairPrice, Unity, Cold Storage, Guardian, Watsons, Berocca.com.sg, Lazada and Shopee.

RYO

PHOTO: RYO

The Korean herbal medicinal shampoo brand's new Hair Loss Expert Care range is fortified with five naturally derived anti-hair loss ingredients found in ginseng, caffeine, green tea, thujae semen, scutellaria baicalensis and glycyrrhiza uralensis fisher.

Its Ginsen9EX technology also addresses nine kinds of scalp and hair concerns with nine kinds of ingredients, including whole ginseng.

Ryo's Hair Loss Expert Care range - comprising the Scalp Scaling Cleanser ($26.90), Shampoo - Oily Scalp/Weak Hair/Sensitive Scalp/Anti-Dandruff/Dry Scalp ($19.90), Treatment (Root Strength) ($12.90), Scalp Massage Essence ($26.90) and Scalp Cooling Tonic ($26.90) - is now available at FairPrice, Unity, Guardian, Watsons, and Ryo Official Stores at LazMall and Shopee Mall.

NEUTROGENA

PHOTO: NEUTROGENA

Step up your cleanser game with the US skincare brand's Deep Clean Gentle Foaming Cleanser, the first to match the skin's natural amino structure with a breakthrough amino foam.

Powered by amino micellar technology, Neutrogena is reintroducing its classic foaming cleanser that not only cleanses deeply but is also gentle on sensitive skin.

The upgraded range features four other product variants that offer acne relief, brightening, hydrating and soothing benefits for normal to sensitive skin types.

The Neutrogena Deep Clean Foaming Cleanser ($11.50) is available at FairPrice, Guardian, Watsons, Lazada and Shopee.

PARA'KITO

PHOTO: PARA'KITO

The French specialist in protection against mosquitoes and ticks offers products such as the Diffuz Mosquito Repellent Refillable Wristband ($27.80 to $32), which reduces your mosquito appeal with a patented technology that harnesses the properties and power of essential oils.

Without any skin contact, they represent an alternative, safe protection solution, particularly adapted to children, pregnant women and those with sensitive skin.

PHOTO: PARA'KITO

In addition, the Derm Mosquito Repellent Moisturiser and After Sun Dry Oil Spray ($29.80) not only provides effective six-hour protection against tiger mosquitoes and ticks but is also water and sweat resistant, boasting a non-greasy and non-sticky formula.

Meanwhile, the Mosquito Repellent Extra Strong Roll-On ($27.80) protects up to six hours against Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes, the potential carriers of malaria, and is for targeted application (neck, wrists and ankles).

PHOTO: PARA'KITO

Para'Kito is now available from FairPrice Online, Justrend Mall on Shopee and Lazada, and www.justrend.sg