Treat yourself with new buys

COMPASS ONE

Dining and shopping at Compass One could not be better when scoring rewards is also part of the menu.

Head for the shopping mall for its TOTa:LLY Makan Draw V, where weekly draws take place from now to Aug 1.

With just a minimum of $5 in a single receipt, you can stand a chance to win Compass One vouchers every week. For more details, visit compassone.sg/totally-makan-draw-v

In addition, with a minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt from selected categories of the week, you will be rewarded with a $5 Compass One voucher from the same categories.

What's more, spend a minimum of $120 (or $180 including Cold Storage receipts) to redeem 500 Compass One points.

LG ELECTRONICS

The Korean consumer electronics brand is bringing next-level air purification to more homes by launching the upgraded PuriCare air purifier with Safe Plus Filter (Hepa), which boasts a unique 360-degree air filtration system on top of two cutting-edge filters.

It sends filtered air as far as 7.5m using its clean booster feature, while the Safe Plus Filter (Hepa) and deodorisation filter eliminate bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens and harmful gases.

The newly added Safe Plus Filter (Hepa) is 99.9 per cent antibacterial and antiviral, and removes 99.999 per cent of ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometre and allergens.

The LG PuriCare 360° air purifier with Safe Plus Filter (Hepa) ($899 for single tower, $1,499 for double tower) is now available at official LG Lazada and LG Shopee stores and across authorised retailers such as Harvey Norman, Courts, Best Denki, Mega Discount Store and KrisShop.

WMF

Whether it is snipping, chopping, slicing or dicing, the German tableware company's latest Kineo series has the ideal knife with outstanding and long-lasting sharpness for every occasion. Thanks to its patented Performance Cut technology, the blades of the collection exceed the standard for cutting performance by double.

Its ergonomically shaped handles and fluid transition between blade and handle nestle the knife perfectly in the hand, allowing for a stable and comfortable grip to carve roasts or dice onions like a professional.

WMF's Kineo six-piece block set - comprising chef's knife 20cm, carving knife 20cm, vegetable knife 9cm, bread knife 20cm, sharpening steel and knife block - is now available at $239 (usual price $569) in stores such as Harvey Norman, Metro, OG, BHG, Takashimaya, Best Denki, Tangs and Isetan, as well as online at Lazada and Shopee, for a limited time only and while stocks last.

TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER

Coca-Cola Singapore has launched this new hard seltzer beverage that blends sparkling water with alcohol and natural flavours, offering a light, refreshing taste.

Crafted in partnership with leading bartenders, it comes in 355ml aluminium cans and three delicious flavours: Pineapple Twist, Strawberry Guava and Tangy Lemon Lime.

Each flavour has between 102 and 103 calories, 2g of sugar in each can, and 4.7 per cent alcohol by volume.

It is also free of preservatives, artificial flavours and gluten, and comes with added minerals for taste.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer ($4 for a can, $15.60 for a multipack of four) is now available at FairPrice, Cheers, Sheng Siong, Prime, Hao Mart and selected Cold Storage stores, as well as e-commerce platforms and restaurants and bars.

DARLIE

The toothpaste brand's best-sellers, Darlie Double Action Fresh+Clean and MultiCare toothpastes, now come in adorable Pokemon designs.

Those who prefer a spicy taste can opt for the former, while those who are more comfortable with a milder taste can choose the latter, which has eight benefits in a single tube - including freshening your breath, reducing plaque, strengthening teeth, maintaining healthy gums, reducing bacteria growth in oral cavities, preventing cavities, deep cleansing in between teeth and whitening teeth.

What's more, purchase $25 worth of Darlie products and get a free special edition Pokemon cushion (worth $24.90), while stocks last.

Darlie's special edition Pokemon toothpastes ($3.95) are now available until Aug 31 at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Guardian, RedMart and Darlie Official Stores on Shopee and Lazada, while stocks last.

OLAY

The US skincare brand's new Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 collection is designed and formulated to deliver plump and bouncy morning skin that lasts all day.

Each product in the line-up is packed with collagen peptide - the highest level in any Olay formula - that works synergistically with niacinamide (vitamin B3) to stimulate collagen production and restore moisture.

The light, concentrated and fragrance-free serum nourishes and hydrates skin, the creamy moisturiser gives 24 hours of hydration and the lightweight eye cream delivers plumping moisture to the delicate eye area without a sticky, greasy or heavy feeling.

The Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 collection ($54.90 per bottle) is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Lazada and Shopee.