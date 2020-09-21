Tressed to impress

VIRTUE LABS

The US prestige hair care brand born from a remarkable scientific discovery - Alpha Keratin 60ku - aims to change the health and quality of your hair for good with first-of-its-kind technology.

Developed in a regenerative medicine lab, the game-changing ingredient featured in every Virtue product is a way to extract human keratin in its purest form, giving it the power to help heal burn wounds, regrow tissue and transform hair.

It is extracted from ethically-sourced human hair, which means our bodies recognise it and treat it as our own. It binds directly to areas of damage and fills them in, revealing hair that’s shinier, stronger and more healthy.

Virtue Labs’ 6-in-1 Styler, Full Shampoo and Conditioner, Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner, Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner, Refresh Purifying Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner, Dry Shampoo and Restorative Treatment Mask ($23 to $99) are now available on Sephora’s e-store and will be launched in stores on Oct 8.

LUX

The new Lux Hair Supplement series is the No. 1 hair care brand in Japan and offers an innovative Amino Acid Haircare regimen to rebuild hair proteins from within, replenishing the moisture and protein lost daily from your hair without harmful silicones, parabens and additive colourants.

Lux Hair Supplement series

It is infused with Amino Acid Complex and formulated with a golden ratio of 11 different kinds of essential amino acids to restore hair proteins and improve hair strength from within.

With a whole range of products catered to different hair types and needs, enjoy your complete amino acid haircare routine from the comfort of your home in just four steps - shampoo and condition from either the Smoothener or Moisturizer range ($18.90), then go for the Deep Hair Care Mask ($19.90) and Quick Care Spray Treatment ($17.90).

The Lux Hair Supplement series is exclusively available at Guardian.

KUNDAL

Korea’s No. 1 haircare brand, with one bottle being sold every three seconds, celebrates natural beauty with products combining various natural extracts and technology on top of luxurious macadamia oil.

Kundal's Honey & Macadamia Shampoo

The Honey & Macadamia Shampoo - Baby Powder/Cherry Blossom ($10.50) contains 32 different natural extracts, all ingredients are EWG Green Grade (except perfume) and there are no harmful chemicals or silicone.

The Honey & Macadamia Hair Treatment - Baby Powder/Cherry Blossom ($10.50) contains 29 different natural extracts, a powerful blend of six extracts specifically for hair revitalisation and immediate hydrating, and nourishing effects for damaged hair from hydrolysed protein.

Lastly, the Macadamia Ultra Hair Serum - Baby Powder ($10.50) contains 15 different natural oil extracts (pure and highly concentrated oil) and boasts high absorption through Kundal’s oil blending technology.

These Kundal products are now available at selected Guardian stores and guardian.com.sg.

PERCY & REED

After two years of formulating and trialling, the British hair care brand has launched a new range of shampoos and conditioners containing formulations that are clean and considered, with pared-down packaging and increased recyclability.

Percy & Reed's Bye Bye Dry Hydrating Shampoo

The Bye Bye Dry Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner, Turn Up The Volume Volumising Shampoo & Conditioner and Time To Shine Colour Protect Shampoo & Conditioner ($34 each) are completely sulphate and silicone free and include new key ingredients like silk amino acids to deliver silky smooth hair, styling polymers to give more body and oomph and sunflower seed extract to keep colour from fading.

They are also infused with A Walk Through The Meadow fragrance, which evokes scents of a fresh, morning meadow walk. Zesty top notes of red cherry, lemon and lime are layered above softer floral heart notes and finished with warm amber base notes.

Percy & Reed is now available at Sephora stores and its e-store.

MISE EN SCENE

Rock your #blackpink style with the Korean hair cosmetics brand’s award-winning hair colourant Hello Bubble Foam Color.

Mise En Scene's Hello Bubble Foam Colour

It comes in six exciting shades - Dusty Ash, Khaki Ash, Metallic Ash, Choco Brown, Matt Gold & Rose Gold - as well as a primer, a gentle foam bleach that doesn’t damage scalp and hair by using a Secret Magic Oil.

It also happens to be K-pop girl group Blackpink’s choice of hair colourant, from tone-down to tone-up shades like Lovely (spring warm tone), Pure (summer cool tone) and Soft (Autumn warm tone).

Expect highly vivid colour with high colouration in a viscous marshmallow foam, optimised colour for Asian hair and an ammonia-free floral bouquet fragrance.

The Hello Bubble Foam Colour ($18.90 each) is available exclusively on the mise en scene Official Store on Shopee Mall from now till October.

BROWHAUS

The homegrown eyebrow and eyelash grooming chain has introduced Brow Lamination, a non-invasive brow-perming treatment designed to create fuller, more defined and feathery brows for up to four weeks, via an intricate three-step process of lifting, setting and styling.

Browhaus' Brow Lamination

Brows are prepped with a perming cream before being brushed upwards to fill in the small gaps in-between while defining the arches at the same time.

Then, a neutralising cream is applied to keep them in its full position. This helps to arrange the brows and “sets” the shape.

As a finishing touch, the Browhaus Undercoat Lash & Brow Conditioner is applied. This highly moisturising formula not only styles but also nourishes brows with its cocktail of active ingredients — silk, collagen and Vitamin B5.

The Brow Lamination ($120 per session) is now available at all Browhaus outlets.

From now till Dec 31, purchase your first trial promotion at $48 per session (including tinting and tweezing) on Beauty Emporium (https://beautyemporium.shop/).

STRIP

Exclusive to the local hair removal salon is the new Advanced Fluorescence Technology (AFT) Total Comfort 3.0 machine, a partnership with Alma Laser - one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions - to introduce the next generation in semi-permanent hair removal technology that promises to eliminate up to 80 per cent of your hair.

Strip treatment room

Unlike IPL hair removal that uses a broad wavelength to disperse spikes of energy, AFT uses a narrower wavelength to deliver an even distribution of energy, resulting in more targeted and precise treatment.

AFT’s built-in cooling system and Strip’s ‘in-motion’ technique provides a comfortable and painless hair removal experience.

AFT Total Comfort 3.0 also uses custom-made 5cm crystal applicators to ensure effective hair reduction over a wider surface, especially for the Brazilian area.

Expect maximum results and comfort with minimum risk, and a package of six sessions is recommended.

The AFT Total Comfort 3.0 is now available at all Strip outlets for both female and male customers.

From now till Oct 31, enjoy your first AFT Hair Removal Session at just $50 (any body part, valid for first-time AFT customers only).