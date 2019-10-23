Tressed for success

Yves Rocher's newly reformulated haircare range boasts greener formulas and packaging that is healthy for the scalp, the hair and the planet

YVES ROCHER

The French botanical beauty brand has launched its newly reformulated haircare range with greener formulas and packaging that is healthy for the scalp, the hair and the planet.



It is enhanced with the new star active, Organic Agave Fructans, while eliminating silicones and non-easily biodegradable polymers.



The collection of 34 haircare products across 10 different series is now available at over 40 selected Guardian stores, with two Guardian-only exclusives - the Yves Rocher Shine Shampoo and Shine Conditioner ($18 each).



From now to Nov 6, head down to enjoy a limited time offer of 25 per cent off all haircare products.

Yves Rocher has also opened its fifth boutique in Singapore at Compass One, where customers can discover the texture of care products, test and smell the most beautiful aromatic creations and receive advice from trusted beauty advisors.



The store also carries a wide range of Yves Rocher products, including haircare, bath and shower, skincare, bodycare and fragrances.

PREP LUXE

The full-service hair salon at Capitol Piazza has introduced the Mint & Egg Blowout ($65 to $95 for 60 minutes), an upgraded version of the Freedom Range Egg Blowout that is now enhanced with a mint-fragranced wash.



Mixing high-quality Freedom Range Company Eggs with an in-house customised mixture and a blend of nourishing oils, a preparation step is added using a 100 per cent natural shampoo that’s gentle on hair and scalp.



Packed with nourishing essential oils and Pro Vitamin B5 to promote moisture balance, it removes all traces of dirt, oil and product build-up so hair is ready to receive the nutrients of the serum-and-egg mixture, which is left on after shampooing for 10 to 15 minutes.



The energising Ecocert-approved natural fragrance of Mint, Blackcurrant Buds and Lemongrass also helps to uplift spirits and refresh tired souls.

DIANE BONHEUR

Japanese haircare brand Moist Diane’s new artisanal craft shampoo and treatment line prides itself in working with farmers all over the world to select the most exquisite ingredients from the soil and seeds to their sources of origin.



Available in two variants - Grasse Rose for revitalising dry and damaged hair and Orange Flower for restoring dull, dry hair and taming frizz - with no silicones (for shampoo only), sulphates, parabens and artificial colourants, it uses over 98 per cent natural ingredients, including cold-pressed single origin oils.



It is also infused with fine fragrances from Grasse, France, renowned for cultivating delicate premium ingredients used in high-end perfumery.



Diane Bonheur products ($22.90 each for shampoo and treatment) are now available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, BHG, BHG-Welcia and Tokyu Hands.

LUX LUMINIQUE

Up your self-care game with the Japanese hair care brand’s Botanical Cleanse Series, which is infused with Kaolin Clay and offers a holistic at-home spa experience like no others.



The non-silicone shampoo and treatment come in two variants – Herbs Cleanse Oasis Calm contains rosemary and water mint and comes with a relaxing herbs garden scent that soothes the mind and invigorates the senses, while Floral Cleanse Happiness Bloom features lavender and jasmine and has an uplifting floral scent that will positively reset your mood.



The Lux Luminique Botanical Cleanse Series ($16.90) is now available at Watsons, Guardian, FairPrice and RedMart.

PHYTO

To celebrate its golden jubilee, the French haircare expert has rolled out four key launches for the year.



Phytonovathrix Global Anti Hair-Loss Treatment (12 x 3.5ml, $249.90) is a new and improved 99 per cent botanical treatment which targets 16 biological targets to improve hair growth.



The key ingredient is Celery Seed Extract, which increases production of the Wnt protein by 49 per cent, thus promoting the scalp’s transition to the anagen phase.



To reinforce effects, complement the treatment with Pyhtonovathrix Fortifying Energizing Shampoo ($45), enriched with the stimulating and strengthening qualities of Guarana Extract, astringent properties of Horsetail Extract and hair-coating ability of Red Algae Extract for visibly thicker hair.



There are also three three-step haircare collections to look out for - the Phytodetox Anti-Pollution Cleansing line ($27.90 to $39.90), plus reformulations of the Phytojoba Hydrating series ($24.90 to $39.90) and Phytocolor Colour Protecting range ($24.90 to $39.90).



This year also marks Phyto’s move into the department stores with its very own beauty counter at Robinsons Heeren and a pop-up counter at Tangs VivoCity from now till December 2019.



Phyto currently retails over-the-shelf at My Beaute Paris stores, Robinsons, Metro, Takashimaya, NomadX Plaza Singapura and Guardian stores, and is also available online at www.phyto.sg, Qoo10, RedMart, Lazada, Shopee, Zilingo, EAMart and Amazon.

SHISEIDO PROFESSIONAL

Discover hair beauty from within with the Japanese haircare expert’s salon-exclusive premium hair and scalp care innovation Sublimic, comprising 79 hair and scalp care products ($32 to $78).



It uses cutting-edge technology and findings achieved through Shiseido’s pursuit of beauty and health of Asian men and women, providing personalised hair and scalp care that makes you shine from within.



Under the home care category, the Aqua Intensive line is for damaged hair, the Luminoforce line is for coloured hair and the Airy Flow line is for unruly hair, while the Fuente Forte line caters to dry, oily and dandruff scalps.