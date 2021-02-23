Tresses that impress with these latest hair care offerings

LUX LUMINIQUE

The Japanese hair care brand's collaboration with Disney features three best-selling ranges - Damage Repair, Happiness Bloom (for frizzy hair) and Oasis Calm (for oily scalp) ($16.90 each) - that contain exceptional skincare ingredients paired with a limited-edition Disney Princess Snow White, Little Mermaid and Cinderella packaging, while stocks last.

Look out too for two new aftercare products, Super Rich Shine Hair Oils (Moisture and Damage Repair), which incorporate premium gold hyaluronic acid to penetrate the hair shaft for thorough moisturising.

They are all available at FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Guardian, Watsons, Shopee, Lazada and RedMart.

For this month only, enjoy 40 per cent off all Lux Luminique products and a discount on the Super Rich Shine Hair Oils ($17.50 each, usual price $19.90) at all major retailers.

L'OREAL PARIS

Keep your wavy locks flowing and bouncy with the French cosmetic company's Extraordinary Oil Wave shampoo and conditioner, formulated with 100 per cent pure and natural French essential oils for Asian hair.

The star in this line is the repairing French white truffle complex, a precious ingredient that deeply nourishes and plumps up keratin for significantly improved hair quality, preventing split ends and restoring permed, damaged, coarse and brittle tresses.

The L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Wave shampoo and conditioner ($16.90 each) are available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Shopee and Lazada.

ETHIQUE

Make a green choice this year with the shampoo and conditioner bar ($29.90 each) from the sustainable lifestyle and beauty brand from New Zealand.

Known for its solid beauty bars for face, hair and body, Ethique is 100 per cent plastic-free, certified cruelty-free and vegan, and palm oil-free - no bottles and no harsh chemicals.

The shampoo bar is equivalent to three bottles of liquid shampoo while the conditioner bar is equivalent to five bottles of liquid conditioner. Both are available at Watsons Online.

DIANE BONHEUR

The Japanese hair care brand's latest addition to its line of artisanal craft shampoos is the Blue Jasmine series, with hair elixirs formulated with cold-pressed single origin organic marula and prickly pear oil from Namibia and all lovingly blended with 100 per cent plant-derived cleansers from Japan.

Infused with premium floral fragrances extracted from jasmine flowers from Grasse, France, the craft formula forms a lightweight lather that gives volume and lustre to fine hair.

The Diane Bonheur Blue Jasmine shampoo and treatment series ($22.90 each) is available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, Shopee and Lazada.