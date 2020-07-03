Unbeatable deals

GAIN CITY

Gain City's Happy Gang will now appear on a regular time slot to recommend the latest products and best deals for the week.

Join Alvina, DeZhong, Arya, Rosa, Seraphina and anchor hosts Cyrus and Rio tomorrow and Sunday at 8.30pm on Gain City Facebook Live, where the new Samsung QLED Q95T 4K Smart TV will be launched.

The most powerful 4K experience ever comes with a 4K quantum processor, direct full array, object tracking sound and 10-year burn-in warranty.

Samsung TV fans will also be spoilt for choice when it comes to other models, like the 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV 3 Ticks which is going for $5,328 (usual price $6,499, with free delivery and installation plus a pair of Galaxy Watch Active2 worth $846), 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV 3 Ticks for $3,771 (usual price $5,499, with free no-gap wall mount worth $249) and 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV 3 Ticks for $9,199 (usual price $11,499, with free no-gap wall mount, trial package and large screen size package).

Other attractive deals unveiled this weekend include home entertainment options like the LG 65-inch UHD Smart TV 4 Ticks at $2,199 (usual price $2,499, with free extended warranty worth $431) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13-inch 256GB i7 at $2,178 (usual price $2,368, with free AirPods with charging case worth $238).

Grab this opportunity to keep your surroundings fresh and mozzie-free with the Sharp Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher at $499 (usual price $699); level up your laundry game with the Whirlpool Top Load Washer 10.5kg 3 Ticks at $669 (usual price $1,299, with free Spinmatic Liquid Detergent 3L) or Elba Washer/Dryer 7/5kg 3 Ticks All-In-One Washer at $689 (usual price $999, with free Elba 2-In-1 Stick Vacuum worth $299); and spruce up the kitchen with the EF Cooker Hood at $339 (usual price $549) or Samsung 2-Door Fridge 315L 2 Ticks at $759 (usual price $999).

Gain City will continue to give out free gifts nightly over the weekend from 8.30pm when you like, share and comment during the Facebook Live stream.

And as part of celebrating its 39th anniversary, Gain City is giving away a Subaru Forester in a lucky draw. Get a chance to win it with every $100 spent on gaincity.com and at all Gain City showrooms islandwide.

COLD STORAGE

Fire up the grill with an irresistible one-for-one Tomahawk steak offer for $59.90 at the local supermarket chain from today till July 9, while stocks last.

A Tomahawk steak is a true visual and taste experience, a hefty cut that can feed a family and the perfect dinner showstopper.

Also known as the cowboy steak, it is a cut from between the 6th and 12th rib of the cow and weighs between 850g and 1.2kg. It is a bone-in ribeye and the bone is frenched to give the steak its distinctive handle. The perfect marbling with its thick cut also makes the steak stay juicy while adding flavour.

It is best served pan-seared, finished in the oven then garnished with salt flakes, and you can even save the bone for use in soups, demi-glace or beef broths.

D PROGRAM

Transform skin from sensitive to ideal with the top sensitive skincare brand in Japan, backed by 50 years of sensitive skin research in the Shiseido Laboratories.

Each product is developed with a hypoallergenic formulation, manufactured with the highest purification standards and Japan's golden standards of gentleness.

The Allerdefense line ($38.90 to $40.90) protects skin against UV rays, pollutants and PM2.5 particles, while the Lotion & Emulsion line ($40.90 to $58.90) builds a healthy skin barrier for skin that undergoes stress, lack of sleep or even sensitivity to changing climates.

D Program is now available at Watsons and Welcia-BHG's Suntec, Tiong Bahru and Bugis outlets.

RYO

Intensively treat hair fall and stave off other signs of ageing with the Korean herbal medicinal shampoo brand's two-month restorative programme using the Premium Beautiful Aging Hair Loss Care Ampoule, which has been clinically proven to deliver results in just seven days of continuous usage.

Whole Korean Ginseng strengthens and invigorates hair roots, Lingzhi Mushroom provides scalp ageing care, and ginger and wilfordii root nourish and invigorate the scalp.

Besides being silicone-free with 84 per cent naturally-derived ingredients in the formula, it treats the scalp condition by improving the scalp barrier, firmness and moisture levels, while decreasing its temperature, sebum and dead skin cells.

It also improves hair condition by increasing strand strength, hair volume and hair elasticity.

Ryo's Premium Beautiful Aging Hair Loss Care Ampoule ($99 for a set of eight) is now available at selected Guardian outlets, as well as via guardian.com.sg/brands/ryo/c/SN63 and lazada.sg/shop/ryo