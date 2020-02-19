Upgrade your home with package deals at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

The sales never stop at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

For those on the lookout for items to turn your house into a home, look no further than the Australian retail chain's Top 10 Home Owners Packages comprising electrical, IT, furniture and bedding deals available at the store located at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road.

Keep cool and save $550 with the Air Conditioning Package, featuring a branded 5 ticks Inverter System 3 with Wi-Fi for $2,797 (usual price $3,347).

It comes with a free $100 grocery voucher, installation upgrade, standard installation and disposal, and three-year installation warranty.

Also up for grabs is the Audio Visual Package - featuring a branded 40-inch full HD LED TV plus soundbar that can be yours at $397 (usual price $608) - and the Home Office Package, comprising an HP Slimline Desktop plus Samsung monitor that is going for $1,122 (usual price $1,237).

Spruce up your common spaces with the Living Room Package comprising a sofa and coffee table from $699.

And you can sleep soundly knowing you snagged over 50 per cent in savings with the Bedroom Package, featuring a King Koil Centenary Classic Queen-sized Mattress plus Queen-sized Bed Frame for $999 (usual price $2,019).

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Enjoy free parking on weekdays (noon to 2pm, 6pm to 9pm), Saturdays (noon to 3pm, 6pm to 9pm) and Sundays and public holidays (noon to 3pm, 5pm to 8pm).