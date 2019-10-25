View, shop and have fun

GAIN CITY

Check out the local consumer electronics retailer's first-ever air-conditioner and mattress trade-in event, taking place from Oct 31 to Nov 3, 10am to 9pm, at Safra Toa Payoh Level 1 Atrium.

Turn the air-con and mattress you have into the one you want, and enjoy great trade-in value when you trade-up. For instance, get up to $750 trade-in value for your old air-con when you trade up to participating brands.

In addition, enjoy up to $520 trade-in value for your old mattress and receive free bedding accessories worth up to $138 when you trade-up to a new King Koil mattress. Register for the event at bit.ly/2MAwoIV.

IKEA

Home furnishing solutions meet haute couture with the Swedish furniture retailer’s limited edition Markerad collection, aimed at millennials who want to make a statement with their first home.

US fashion designer Virgil Abloh, founder of popular streetwear label Off-White, has collaborated with Ikea to turn everyday furniture into design icons.

The Markerad glass door cabinet ($300) with its unique red nail-shaped handle is the perfect outlet for today’s millennial home owner to showcase their true personality, while the Markerad chair ($185) is an excellent representation of Abloh’s design ethos.

The Markerad collection - which also includes rugs, wall clocks and carrier bags - will retail in Ikea stores from Oct 31.

Each customer can only buy a maximum of two pieces per each Markerad design and four dining chairs from the Markerad collection, on a first-come-first served basis and while stocks last.

DOWNTOWN EAST

Halloween Town: Yokai Festival returns for the second year to the local lifestyle destination tomorrow and Sunday (Oct 26 to 27).

Organised by Downtown East and the Singapore Cosplay Club, the free two-day event is expected to attract over 2,000 enthusiasts and fun-seekers.

Event highlights include the Yokai Night Parade, alongside plenty of family-friendly fringe activities happening from 2pm to 10pm, like shopping at the Underworld Market, designing your own Yokai mask, watching a free movie screening of the 2001 Japanese animated fantasy Spirited Away on Oct 26 at 7.30pm at the Open Plaza 2 (outside D’Marquee) and battling it out at Yokai Taisen within Wild Wild Wet.

CLARKE QUAY

To mark the much-anticipated return of the hit horror TV series The Walking Dead this month, Fox The Walking Dead Halloween 2019 presented by Clarke Quay will see Singapore’s riverside entertainment landmark transform into a zombie colony.

It takes place from Oct 31 to Nov 2, from 7pm, and admission is free.

Around Clarke Quay’s Fountain Square, set decorations and prosthetics that depict scenes from the show will allow fans to fully immerse in the horror of The Walking Dead experience while interacting with flesh-eating walkers.

Partygoers will be able to dive into a scavenger pit of severed body parts, take part in walker shoot-outs, try their hand at guessing the gruesome contents of a scare box, get some flesh-melting gore make-up done and capture the moment with friends at a photo booth.

Survive, receive and collect at least three out of five stamps at these scare zones to win The Walking Dead Halloween merchandise.

All around Clarke Quay, many epic Halloween-themed parties will concurrently take place in party venues such as Zouk (Fright Safari), The Riverhouse (The Haunted Mansion), Get Juiced (Island of the Dolls) and more.

MURDOCH UNIVERSITY

Those seeking to pursue higher education can check out the Murdoch University Fair at Cineleisure Orchard from Nov 1 to 3, 11am to 8pm.

The university offers more than 250 bachelor's degrees and a suite of postgraduate degree programmes, so whether you are fresh out of local polytechnic, or if you are looking to upgrade your options, there will be a programme that fits your interest and career goals.

Find out more murdochfair.kaplan.com.sg/.

STARHUB

The local telco has inked an agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to currently bring up to seven live games per week for the NBA 2019-20 season through NBA TV (StarHub Ch 217), the NBA’s 24/7 dedicated channel.

Additionally, StarHub is offering select NBA Playoffs games as well as the entirety of the Conference Finals and the Finals.

With no contract, basketball lovers can sign up for the Go Max OTT pack at $19.90 per month to enjoy live coverage of the NBA games.

For sports fanatics who prefer a jam-packed line-up of top sporting events, sign up for the Sports Pass at $29.90 per month, with a 24-month contract. The pass includes 15 sports channels featuring the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga, four tennis Grand Slams, golf majors and many more.