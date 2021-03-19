Vote for Most Loved Baby and snag great buys

COMPASS ONE

Parents can put their babies' crawling skills to the test with the shopping mall's first virtual baby crawling contest, Fastest Crawlers.

By tapping on augmented reality face-tracking technology, Compass One has created a Baby Bingo Crawl Instagram filter especially for this adorable competition, which runs until Sunday and is open to babies aged seven to 14 months.

Simply search for the filter on Compass One's Instagram page, position yourself 2m away and encourage your baby to crawl towards you while collecting as many "milk bottles" as he or she can within 30 seconds.

The five fastest babies with the most milk bottles collected will win $100 Compass One vouchers each.

They also automatically qualify for the Most Loved Baby contest on Compass One's Facebook page, and the baby with the highest number of likes wins $50 Compass One vouchers.

In addition, five lucky voters for the Most Loved Baby will win $20 Compass One vouchers each. This voting contest runs from March 23 to 28.

Visit compassone.sg/babybingocrawl2021/ for more information.

PUKKA HERBS

The English organic tea brand has launched new additions to its Wellness range - made with 100 per cent certified, organic and ethically sourced ingredients - inspiring tea and beverage drinkers to nurture and embrace holistic wellness.

Look out for five soothing variants: chamomile, vanilla and manuka honey; lemongrass and ginger; peppermint and licorice; three ginger; and lemon, ginger and manuka honey.

The different blends of organic herbs, spices and botanicals supplement different lifestyles, tackling concerns such as digestion, colds, easing nerves, lowering inflammation and settling discomforts.

The Pukka Wellness range ($7.90 each) is now available at selected FairPrice stores, Giant, Market Place, FairPrice Online and RedMart. Pukka's peppermint and licorice blend is exclusively retailing at Cold Storage and 7-Eleven.

VASELINE

The US brand's Fresh Cooling Body Gels are formulated with essential nourishing ingredients that help to restore moisture and radiance in your skin.

Made up of micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly with healing properties and micro-beads that contain vitamin E, jojoba skin oil and buckwheat, they come in three variants - Fresh & Hydrated (with bamboo extract), Fresh & Radiant (with rice water extract) and Fresh & Youthful (with ginseng extract).

They are also lightweight, highly absorbent and non-sticky, which makes them perfect for Singapore's hot weather.

The Vaseline Fresh Cooling Body Gels ($3.90 to $9.50) are now available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian, Watsons, Lazada, RedMart and Shopee.

BIO-ESSENCE

Double down on skin defence and fortify your skin with the local skincare brand's new Bio-Water Biome range, featuring the dynamic duo of probiotics and prebiotics to combat maskne (breakouts from wearing a mask), sensitivity and eczema-prone skin.

The star product is the Bio-Water Biome Balancing Solution, which restores balance, reduces acne and improves overall skin health, clarity and smoothness.

Other microbiome skincare staples to add to your beauty routine include the Bio-water Biome Balancing Cleanser, Bio-Water Biome Balancing Repair Serum and Bio-Water Biome Balancing Hydro Gel.

The Bio-essence Bio-Water Biome range ($10.90 to $45.90) is now available at FairPrice, OG, myCK, Guardian, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses.

BABY DOVE

The US personal care brand is bringing a little Disney magic to your baby's bath time with a collaboration with Disney Baby, inspired by the unconditional love Mrs Jumbo has for Baby Dumbo.

The limited-edition Disney Baby Dumbo packaging will not only brighten up bath time but also nourish your baby's skin from head to toe through dermatologist and paediatrician-approved ingredients.

It comes in two ranges - Rich Moisture (head to toe baby wash, shampoo and lotion) and Sensitive Moisture (head to toe baby wash and lotion).

The Disney Baby x Baby Dove ranges ($5.90 to $10.50) will be available at selected FairPrice and Watsons outlets from March 25, and on FairPrice Online, RedMart, Lazada and Shopee from the first week of April.

Purchase $16 worth of Disney Baby x Baby Dove products and receive a limited-edition Disney Baby x Baby Dove Silicone Bib (worth $25), while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

IMPOSSIBLE BEEF

After being rolled out first and exclusively at nearly 100 FairPrice stores, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra, last October, the US plant-based food brand's Impossible Beef is now also available at 36 Cold Storage, Giant and Market Place outlets across the island.

This expansion comes on the heels of two price drop announcements earlier this year and is part of Impossible Foods' long-term goal to transform the global food system by making Impossible Foods products available everywhere.

In celebration of the launch, Impossible Beef will be available at an introductory price of $9.90 for 340g from March 25 to April 22, dropping below $10 for the very first time in Singapore.

And between March 26 and 28, Cold Storage Plaza Singapura and Great World will be hosting a programme of activities through interactive materials.

What's more, over 7,000 free Impossible Bao will be distributed for customers to try the Impossible Beef.

They can also expect to receive limited-edition Impossible swag such as tote bags, cooler bags, aprons and Evian label-free bottled water as gifts with purchase.