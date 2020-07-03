Warm up to FairPrice's Price Freeze items, including cooking oil

Prices of 100 popular FairPrice Housebrand daily essential items are at least 10 per cent cheaper than other leading brands.

Moderating grocery expenditure amid this challenging time has become easier, thanks to even more savings on FairPrice Housebrand's range of products.

It provides shoppers with an assortment of quality everyday essentials for the home, and at affordable prices to help stretch the dollar.

To further extend support for all households during the Covid-19 pandemic, prices of 100 popular FairPrice Housebrand daily essential items will be frozen - on top of being priced at least 10 per cent cheaper than leading brands - until Dec 31.

Cooking oil, rice, bread, flour, pasta, instant noodles, beverage, milk powder, biscuit, canned food, cereal, condiment and poultry, as well as battery, paper products, toiletry, diaper and household cleaner are among the necessities.

The initiative, launched in March last year, was initially until the end of last month, and would have provided customers with savings of approximately $17.8 million.

This six-month extension is estimated to provide an additional $6.7 million in savings to shoppers, thus helping cushion Singaporeans against potential price increases, regardless of changes in supply and socio-economic and external factors that could affect food prices, especially during the current uncertain climate.

This price freeze will also act as a benchmark for prices, in general, of everyday essentials, ensuring they remain affordable.

COOK UP A STORM WITH THESE OILS

For shoppers fretting to find the right cooking oil for your home-cooked meals, take your pick from a variety of quality cholesterol-free options under FairPrice Housebrand that will suit every preference and need.

When it comes to choosing cooking oil, consider the good and bad fats in the oil, the essential fatty acids like omega-3 or -6, and its smoke point, which determines which type of oil is most appropriate for your cooking style.

Grab this opportunity to try the FairPrice 100% Pure Sunflower Oil or FairPrice 100% Pure Vegetable Oil, which are currently Prize Freeze items.

Produced from sunflower seeds, the FairPrice 100% Pure Sunflower Oil 1L ($3.90) is a Healthier Choice offering that is lower in saturated fat, high in polyunsaturated fat and contains vitamin E, making it suitable for cooking, baking and tossing salad.

If you choose to go for the FairPrice 100% Pure Vegetable Oil 1L ($2.95), made of palm oil and offering a pleasant flavour, then you would have found a perfect partner for pan-frying and stir-frying.

Alternatively, other available cooking oils under the FairPrice Housebrand selection include Canola Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Soya Bean Oil and Extra Light Olive Oil, which are all lower in saturated fat, as well as Olive Oil.

The FairPrice 100% Pure Canola Oil is extracted from pressed canola seeds, contains omega-3 and -6 fatty acids and is high in good monounsaturated fat, while adding a light and mild flavour to your dishes.

Extracted from the bran layer of rice and refined using an extra cold filtration process, the subtly flavoured FairPrice 100% Pure Rice Bran Oil not only boasts Omega 3- and -6 fatty acids, it also has vitamin E and a high smoke point, so use it for different cooking styles from stir-frying to deep-frying.

The FairPrice 100% Pure Soya Bean Oil - produced from premium grade soya beans - is trans fat-free, naturally light in colour and mild in flavour, making it the ideal choice for home cooking and salad dressings.

The FairPrice 100% Pure Extra Light Olive Oil is a good choice for retaining the natural flavour of your food with its delicate taste, while also containing omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, and is suitable for various cooking methods and high-heat cooking like baking and roasting.

Otherwise, go for the FairPrice 100% Pure Olive Oil, which is gently pressed from premium olives, is high in monounsaturated fat and contains both fatty acids.

It is renowned for its aromatic and unique flavour, which complements and enhances the natural flavour of your dishes.

Quality essentials for the home

FairPrice Adult Diaper Pants M 10s ($10.35)

Super absorbent core

Effective leakage protection

Ease of removal

FairPrice 100% Pure Vegetable Oil 1L ($2.95)

Made of palm oil, which offers a pleasant flavour

Naturally cholesterol-free

Perfect for pan-frying and stir-frying

FairPrice Plain Flour 1kg ($1.85)

100 per cent wheat flour

Premium quality and halal-certified

FairPrice Mixed Vegetables 400g ($2.10)

Naturally cholesterol-free

Lower in sodium with no added salt

Product of New Zealand

FairPrice Whole- meal Bread 300g ($1.30)

High in dietary fibre and iron

Enriched with calcium and vitamin B1, B2 and B3

FairPrice Roti Prata 480g ($2.05)

Trans fat-free and cholesterol-free

Product of Singapore