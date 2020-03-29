Warm up to Spring make-up

INNISFREE

Be the first to embrace spring in all its blooming glory as the Korean naturalism beauty brand shines the spotlight on yet another stunning side of Jeju with the 2020 Jeju Color Picker – Cherry Blossom Edition.

Set in alluring shades of pink and coral, this sixth edition epitomises the beautiful florescence of spring in Jeju and captures the vivid landscape of the cherry blossom season at its peak.

The line-up comprises five bestsellers including the Eyeshadow Palette ($39), No Sebum Mineral Powder ($10), Lip Tinted Stick ($12.50), Luminizer ($16) and Nail Set ($15).

The 2020 Jeju Color Picker – Cherry Blossom Edition is now available at all innisfree stores.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The British beauty has expanded its Pillow Talk collection with an Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk, lipsticks in Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense and more.

The best-selling Instant Eye Palette ($130) is back with four magical Pillow Talk eye looks (Day Eyes, Desk Eyes, Date Eyes and Dream Eyes) and 12 new shades.

There’s also the Eyeliner in Pillow Talk ($42), which is blendable and long-lasting for up to 14 hours and features hydrocarbon polymers that create a water-repellent film.

Pucker up to the K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Intense ($50), whose light-diffusing pigments give you a luminous, full-bodied pout, and the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium ($50), featuring Antioxidant Lipstick Tree and Orchid Extract that softens and conditions.

Meanwhile, the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk Medium & Pillow Talk Intense ($37) has a smooth texture for a seamless line, and lasts up to six hours without smudging.

Lastly, the Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk Intense ($70) features Light Flex Technology that captures light and re-emits it to give you a luminous complexion.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection is now available at Sephora stores at ION Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Westgate, Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity, Tampines 1 and Plaza Singapura as well as Sephora.sg.

LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

Rendezvous in Paris with the cosmetics line of the famed French bakery’s Spring 2020 Collection, an homage to the City of Love’s cafe culture of Paris infused with Parisian chic.

It comes in the form of beautiful heart-shaped blushes and elegant lipsticks that one might find inside the purses of stylish cafe patrons enjoying their rendezvous.

The Face Color Limited ($110) is a charming heart-shaped blush combining two tones of pink formulated to deliver an airy-soft glow, the Petit Eye Color ($86) are light-textured eyeshadows reminiscent of chunky heart-shaped confections and formulated to deliver vivid hues and sparkle to the eyes, and the Lip Color ($36) comes in three shades of pink formulated for vivid hues and delectable smoothness.

The Spring 2020 Collection is now available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre #B1-37A.

ANNA SUI

Accentuate your eyes and cheeks with the US cosmetics brand’s 2020 Spring Collection.

The Eye Color Trio ($73) is a palette of three deep, sparkling shades inspired by a riot of colours in a midnight garden filled with flowers all mysteriously in full bloom.

Meanwhile, mix the vivid pink, luscious coral, pale pink and purple from the Face Color ($37) to create beautiful cheek make-up.

And just in time for Easter is the Lip Balm E ($21), in fresh spring colours of pink and plum inside an egg-shaped tin featuring a pop art design and cute drawings of animals.

The 2020 Spring Collection is now available at the Anna Sui flagship counter at BHG Bugis Junction Level 1.