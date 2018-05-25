This way to holiday fun

Take a break from racking your brain for ways to keep the little ones occupied over the holidays — all you need to do is bring them to Waterway Point, located at Punggol Central.

If your children love the kids’ entertainment video series Baby Shark, good news — they will get a chance to see characters from the show up close at the mall from June 4 to 10.

Worldwide appeal

Baby Shark and Pinkfong, an animated fox, became overnight virtual celebrities when the YouTube video Baby Shark Dance went viral in 2016, garnering over 1.3 billion views.

From a small following in Korea, the show has now amassed a worldwide following who love the show’s catchy lyrics and dance moves.

The week-long event is jointly organised by SmartStudy, the producers of the series, and Viu, a video-streaming service. The show’s characters will give special stage performances and hold meet-and-greet sessions.

Mr Ryan Lee, head of SmartStudy’s International Business Development, says: “We’re very excited to be able to stage our first Pinkfong and Baby Shark show in Singapore together with Viu.”

One reason for the video’s popularity is the high number of people, including the Korean pop group Red Velvet, uploading covers of the Baby Shark Dance. Some of these videos have received millions of views too.

Parents and children who managed to upload videos of themselves doing the “Baby Shark” dance on Viu are in for a surprise.

Shortlisted entries will be featured on Viu, and their participants invited to a dance-off with the show’s characters — where they stand a chance of winning $5,000 worth of prizes.

Winners will be invited to dance and take photos with the characters.

Food for the family

Apart from all that fun and excitement, Waterway Point has no shortage of food options too.

Its newest eatery, FatPapas, will appeal to the young and old. The spin-off of burger joint FatBoys has retained its predecessor’s menu but made its popular offerings halal-certified.

Enjoy items such as Black Peppercorn Burgers, Chili Chicken Boners and Beef Ribs.

Build your own burgers, or customise your order by choosing your bun, patty, add-ons and sauces.

How’s that for celebrating the June holidays?