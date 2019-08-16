Weekend fun

GAIN CITY

TiM Home Portal, a new online platform for interior designers and new home owners, is collaborating with Gain City to launch the biggest Group Buy event on Sunday at Gain City Ang Mo Kio, noon to 6pm.

Meet some of the finest interior design firms in Singapore like Luxurious Design, Rezt & Relax, R&C Design Solution, AX Image, Interior Den and The Two Big Guys for design ideas at no cost, or bundle the home appliances on your 'To-Get' list and stand to save on some incredible deals.

Register for the event at gaincity.com/groupbuy and receive a one-year Great Eastern HomeGR8 Essential Plan and free consultation with hand-picked interior designers.

Plus, get a free Home & Living voucher for every $1,000 spent on any electronic appliances at all Gain City Group Buys. The vouchers are redeemable at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut only.

And if you find anything you have purchased at Group Buys for a cheaper price elsewhere, return to Gain City with your receipt and proof of the lower price and you will be refunded the difference.

BASE ENTERTAINMENT ASIA

Hoping for discounted tickets to Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical organised by the live entertainment company? Your wish has been granted.

Do not miss the magical deal where tickets are going for $72 from now until Sunday noon.

They are available at marinabaysands. com and Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg) for all performances, but limited to selected categories and number of tickets.

Featuring breathtaking sets, mind-blowing special effects, over 300 lavish costumes and a fabulous cast, Aladdin is playing at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, until Sept 1.

STREAM@CLARKE QUAY 2019

This Bicentennial year, the Singapore River Festival 2019 will hold its first-ever music festival Stream@Clarke Quay 2019 at Clarke Quay Fountain Square today and tomorrow, from 7pm.

Catch performances at the free-entry event by local music artistes including Fariz Jabba, Yung Raja and Theodora, bringing together a variety of genres from hip hop to jazz.

Expect a line-up of food and bar bites from Chupitos Shots Bar, Harry’s, Get Juiced and Le Noir, and locally-inspired festival foods including rendang pizza, Milo Godzilla shooters, laksa popcorn chicken and alcoholic ondeh ondeh floats.

COLD STORAGE

The local supermarket chain’s Flavours Of The World Fair is back from today to Sept 5.

Pick up goodies such as Mister Free’d avocado or blue corn tortilla chips and Saffron Road’s lentil chips and chickbean crisps.

Enjoy in-store samplings at Causeway Point, Compass One, Jelita, Plaza Singapura and Takashimaya outlets from noon to 6pm to taste treats from the US (Aug 17-18), UK/Europe (Aug 24-25) and Australia/New Zealand (Aug 31-Sept 1).

Gastronomic signatures will also be available at Great World City’s main atrium between Aug 12 and 28, 10am to 10pm.

DOWNTOWN EAST

Celebrate the mid-autumn festival in style with Tayo The Little Bus at the local lifestyle destination.

Between now and Sept 13, redeem a free limited edition Tayo or Lani lantern when you purchase $30 worth of mooncakes from outlets such as Asli Village, Emicakes, PrimaDeli, Starbucks and Swensen’s.

Or buy up to two of these exclusive lanterns at $5 each if you spend $30 ($60 at FairPrice) at Downtown East. Redemption can be made at any of the information counters.

Then on Sept 13 at 7.30pm, bring your lanterns and journey from Event Square@E!Avenue Level 2 to Pasir Ris Park on the Lantern Walk with Tayo The Little Bus, making a special appearance.

The first 100 children who register for the walk (https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/lantern-walk-with-tayothe-little-bus-registration-66 294028223) will enjoy complimentary tea and mooncake.

RAFFLES CITY SINGAPORE

CapitaLand’s premiere integrated complex has collaborated with the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) to launch the Arts In The City: We Love SINGApore exhibition at Raffles City Shopping Centre Level 1 in commemoration of Singapore’s Bicentennial and Singapore’s 54th birthday.

On display from now to Aug 28, it showcases 200 figurines of Singapore’s iconic mascot for kindness and graciousness, Singa the Lion, designed and painted by various prominent individuals in Singapore, including President Halimah Yacob and local artists such as Fann Wong.

And from now to Aug 18, SKM is also curating InstaKindness with Singa, an interactive event at Level 3, from 10am to 9pm.

Enjoy a wide array of funfilled activities suitable for the entire family, like the Make A Splash With Kindness! ball pit for children and the Come Together. Be Greater. wall mural activity for adults.

INCONTECH GROUP

The US wellness and healthcare company has launched two beauty and wellness brands, KLab and Shizuku, that use natural ingredients and are specially formulated in Korea and Japan respectively.

KLab offers two weight-loss formulas that promise results. Slim&Control ($228, 60 tablets) ensures your body receives the nutrients it needs throughout your weight-loss journey, while Smoothie Enzyme&Detox ($59, 20 sachets) improves your overall body wellness through detoxification and cleansing processes.

Upon completion of KLab Slim&Control and/or Smoothie Enzyme&Detox, a $10 cashback will be awarded for each 1kg lost.

The Shizuku Collagen Pomegranate Jelly ($59.90, 15 sticks) is produced using the latest Nano TRI-Collagen Peptide technology and infused with Mount Fuji water that is packed with minerals.

This technology makes it possible for collagen to be fully absorbed into the bloodstream upon digestion, and the jelly helps the skin generate rebuilding particles.

All three products are available at more than 60 selected Watsons outlets and on the official online store Healthpasar (https://healthpasar.sg).