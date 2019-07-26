Weekend winners

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics retailer is giving you even more reason to shop there this weekend, as part of the biggest group buy event in Singapore.

Enjoy the best deals on the widest range of home appliances and electronics and receive event-exclusive vouchers tomorrow at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut and on Sunday at Gain City Ang Mo Kio.

During the Gain City Kitchen Revolution, happening from noon to 6pm, five of Singapore's best interior design firms - Rezt & Relax Interior, Luxurious Design, Interior Den, R&C Design Solution and AX Image - will be at both stores for free design consultations.

Exclusively at the Gain City Megastore, visit the new Samsung Smart Home and get an additional $100 to buy any smart products when you purchase a 55-inch and above Samsung TV, or experience the new Quantum-Ion negative ion generator patch, a revolutionary air-purifying system.

Lastly, be treated to cooking demonstrations at the same venue tomorrow by chef Javier Tan for Mayer (noon), culinary instructor Phoebe Koh for Miele (1pm), chef Angie Lim for Ariston (3pm) and celebrity chef Ho Tien Tsai for Gain City (5pm).

GAIN CITY

OCBC

The multinational bank has launched a series of promotions as part of Singapore's 54th birthday celebration.

Receive a limited-edition National Day passbook when you deposit $30,000 in fresh funds into an OCBC Passbook Savings Account at any of its branches, limited to the first 5,400 customers.

You can also get $54 in cash credit when you deposit $5,000 in fresh funds into an OCBC Passbook or Statement Savings account. There is no limit on amounts deposited as every $5,000 deposit entitles the customer to $54 cash credit.

New customers can apply for and open a Statement Savings account instantly online with MyInfo and must maintain funds in the account for at least seven months.

Register for the promotion - which ends on Aug 31 - at www.ocbc.com/nationalday.

OCBC

U LIVE

Walk towards an active and healthy lifestyle with your family and friends at Downtown East tomorrow at the sixth edition of the Walk For Wellness event ($18 a person), from 3pm to 8pm.

Augmented reality (AR) technology has been incorporated into the 5km walk, which is organised by U Live, the active-agers community for NTUC members. The AR tech allows participants to receive health tips, promotions and rewards via their smartphones.

The venue will also be transformed into a wellness village with cooking demonstrations on healthy eating, nutritional food sampling, free health check-ups and a fun mass Zumba workout.

Register at www.ulive.sg/index.php/activities-a-events/1041-walk-for-wellness-2019-tech-edition.

U LIVE

NEBO

The junior membership arm of the National Trades Union Congress, nEbO, continues to engage and strengthen communities of the labour movement through its revamped Ways In Sharing Happiness (W.I.S.H.) programme.

As part of efforts to scale up volunteerism, nEbO has encouraged youth volunteers to spearhead various Care initiatives. Over 2,000 volunteers and beneficiaries will participate in the year-long programme to care for the underprivileged and different groups of people who are overlooked in society.

The highlight of the first of three themes of W.I.S.H. 2019, Helping The Underprivileged In Society, is Bits & Pieces Of Singapore, where volunteers and beneficiaries work on 200 unique art pieces showcasing Reasons Why I Love Singapore.

These will be put together and installed at Downtown East for public viewing from Sunday.

NEBO

NICKELODEON

Celebrate 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants with a year-long tribute put together by the children's entertainment brand and local telco Singtel.

Experience the underwater world of Bikini Bottom at the first Nickelodeon SpongeBob PartyPants event at Our Tampines Hub (Arena@OTH) this weekend, 11am to 7pm.

Admission is free, but Singtel customers get a head start on the party with a first-day exclusive tomorrow. The event is open to the public on Sunday.

Also, catch the original mixed live-action and animated special SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout, which premieres today at 1pm exclusively on the SpongeBob 20 Pop Up channel (Singtel TV Ch 241), with same-day encores at 4pm and 9pm.

Available till Aug 11, the 24-hour channel dedicated to airing your favourite SpongeBob episodes is available to all Singtel subscribers and on Cast.