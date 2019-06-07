Westgate Summer Camp returns for fun for the young ones in Jurong

Catch dance performances by The Ballet School and DF Academy (above) .

The Westgate Summer Camp is back this June holidays with an exciting new theme - Little Adults, Big Dreams.

Children aged three to 12 can experience being a chef, ballerina or even an inventor, as they explore various occupations with workshops and performances.

Those with a Camp Pass can engage in activities and workshops such as ABC Cooking Studio's It's A Hoot! Owl Bento Making Workshop where participants will learn how to prepare their very own Owl Bento and take it home.

They will also receive a free membership voucher along with an ABC Cooking Studio goodie bag.

Children who complete two workshops will receive a goodie bag worth over $150.

Simply spend a minimum of $80 at Westgate to redeem a pass to the Summer Camp, happening at Level 1.

Other interesting events lined up include dance performances by DF Academy, The Ballet School, as well as a music performance by Yamaha Music Square.

Adults are not forgotten too.

Those who spend $180 (or $160 if charged to an American Express CapitaCard) can redeem 8,000STAR$, limited to the first 3,000 redemptions.

And spending $240 (or $220 if charged to an American Express CapitaCard) will allow shoppers to redeem $50 worth of gift vouchers from Sulwhasoo, Genki Sushi, Popular Bookstore and more (limited to the first 500 redemptions).