What to shop, win and watch this weekend

LIFEBUOY

The British germ protection soap brand collaborates with The Singaporean Dream for the second year running with its new 2021 National Day-themed hand sanitisers ($3.90).

This time, the products feature the latest edition of the local card game, The Singaporean Dream: The New Normal, which highlights some of the most iconic moments of 2020.

Introducing three uniquely local designs - Work From Home, Singapoliday and Family Is Home - these compact Lifebuoy hand sanitisers are cute and patriotic while acting as effective disinfectants on the go.

They are now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Watsons, Watsons Online, Guardian, Guardian Online, Giant, Cold Storage, Lazada, Amazon and 7-Eleven, while stocks last.

In addition, spend $18 worth of Lifebuoy products (excluding hand sanitisers) at FairPrice or FairPrice Online to redeem a limited-edition The Singaporean Dream x Lifebuoy tote pack, while stocks last.

You can also redeem a limited-edition The Singaporean Dream x Lifebuoy cushion by purchasing $25 worth of Lifebuoy products (excluding hand sanitisers) at Watsons, Watsons Online, Guardian, Guardian Online, Giant, Cold Storage and Shopee, while stocks last.

THE KETTLE GOURMET

The local popcorn manufacturer and distributor's latest offering features iconic Pokemon characters Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle on three of its well-loved flavours, kaya butter toast, chilli crab and chocolate, in a larger size of 80g.

The special-edition set ($25) - which also includes a collector's card - is now available at FairPrice Finest, Pokemon Centre at Jewel Changi Airport, unmanned convenience store Pick & Go, Toy Outpost, Komma cafe, The Kettle Gourmet's e-commerce website, Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, RedMart, GrabFood, Foodpanda, AirAsia Food and Vulcan Post's new e-commerce site VP Label.

F&N

New on the local food and beverage brand's list of delectable treats with a tantalising local taste is the limited-edition NutriSoy Fresh Soya Milk infused with ondeh ondeh flavour.

It contains a high plant-based protein, calcium and vitamin D3 content compared with other soya bean drinks and is a heart-healthy drink certified by the Singapore Heart Foundation.

Meanwhile, the popular floral brew of roselle tea is now made conveniently available in a pack thanks to the F&N NutriWell Roselle.

Known for its nutritional properties, the roselle plant contains polyphenols, flavonoids and anthocyanins, which are potent antioxidants, and is rich in organic acids, minerals, amino acids and vitamin C3.

The F&N NutriSoy Fresh Soya Milk infused with ondeh ondeh flavour ($1.50 for a 475ml pack, $2.45 for a 1-litre pack) and the F&N NutriWell Roselle ($1.50 for a 475ml pack, $2.25 for a 1-litre pack) are now available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets and participating retails outlets.

UNO

The classic card game commemorates its 50th anniversary by launching one of the brand's largest product lines offering new twists on gameplay.

The UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set features an exclusive gold coin in the deluxe-box packaging and a special 50/50 card and rule, and it is now available exclusively at all Toys 'R' Us stores and Mattel Official Stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Look out too for exclusive 50th anniversary gift-with-purchase offers.

Simply spend a minimum of $50 on any Mattel Game to redeem a limited-edition UNO 50th Premium Box at Takashimaya, Toys 'R' Us and Mattel Official Stores on Shopee and Lazada, while stocks last.

You can also redeem an UNO Blank Wild Card with a minimum spend of $30 on any Mattel Game at OG, Popular, Kiddy Palace and Isetan, while stocks last.

Terms and conditions apply for both promotions.

UNO is available at selected FairPrice stores, Toys 'R' Us, leading departmental stores, Kiddy Palace, Popular and Mattel Official Stores on Shopee and Lazada.

WALCH

From now till Aug 31, join the household and personal care product manufacturer's Scan And Win promotion across FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong supermarkets, with total prizes worth over $50,000 up for grabs.

Simply purchase participating Walch products - from personal care items like Walch antibacterial wipes to laundry essentials such as detergent - with the promotion sticker to stand a chance to win a Bosch 9kg washer (worth $4,399), Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (worth $1,600), Apple iPhone 12 Pro (worth $1,649) and more.

With each promotion sticker, scan the QR code within to enter a microsite to scratch and win.

Visit www.walchscanandwin.com.sg for more information on the contest.

SPH GIFT OF MUSIC

The series of free community concerts sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation returns with A Gift of Love, a live-streamed concert by renowned Chinese chamber ensemble Ding Yi Music Company that takes place tomorrow at 7pm at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium.

Due to overwhelming response, tickets have been fully booked, but online audiences can watch it on the Facebook pages of SPH, Ding Yi and 96.3 Hao FM.

Inspired by the 2021 National Day Parade theme of Together, Our Singapore Spirit, the multi-cultural repertoire will feature Chinese pop hits Friends Forever and My Dearest Baby, Indian medley Veena Concerto, Malay medley Beruntung Jadi Anak Kelantan and one of Singapore's favourite National Day songs, Home.

The concert will be hosted by 96.3 Hao FM DJ De Ming, who will also perform a song with the ensemble, and also features two soloists - cellist Chee Jun Sian and veena musician Madhavan Kalaichelvan.