What’s in for your skin

BEIGIC

The Korean beauty brand offers a complete and indulgent skincare/self-care experience with its face, body and hair products’ soothing scents, sensorial textures and effective results.

Only clean and vegan ingredients, especially those that are plant-based, food-grade and from fair trade, are used.

All Beigic products are formulated with green coffee bean extract in its purest form along with other proven active ingredients for radiant and awakened skin.

Green coffee bean not only gives your body and mind an energy boost, it is also a rich source of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, Vitamin E and natural caffeine for our skin.

The offerings are also cruelty-free and free from the five “negatives” - synthetic dyes, synthetics fragrances, silicones, harsh sulfates and parabens - which make them suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Beigic ($69 to $99) is exclusively available via SocietyA Beauty (www.society-a.com/beauty).

THEFACESHOP - NATURE COLLECTION

TheFaceShop - Nature Collection's Sooryehan Chunsam Radiant White Line

The Korean skincare and cosmetics company’s Sooryehan Chunsam Radiant White Line is a premium anti-ageing skincare line that brightens and hydrates skin so it glows and radiates from within.

It consists of four products - White Toner ($80), White Essence ($155), White Emulsion ($88) and White Cream ($179).

Infused with Chunsam Seolyundan, the highest class of ginseng, and a concoction of Plum Blossom, Lily and Peony extracts, together with Hanbang Vitamin Complex, these potent medicinal oriental ingredients seal in moisture, even out skin tone and help treat signs of skin ageing.

The Sooryehan Chunsam Radiant White Line is now available at selected TheFaceShop - Nature Collection stores and http://thefaceshop.com.sg.

From now till Aug 31, enjoy 10 per cent off all Sooryehan products on the online store when you enter the promo code SRH10 during checkout.

USANA

Usana Celavive Brightening Series USANA

The US skincare brand’s new brightening series, Usana Celavive, is one unique blend of scientifically proven, cutting-edge, brilliance-boosting active ingredients that delivers perfectly luminous skin, targeting different stages of hyperpigmentation.

With four products - the Exfoliating Scrub + Mask ($39), Dark Spot Corrector ($55), Light Complexion Serum ($95) and Luminous Moisture Cream ($70) - you’ll be able to see gradual improvements.

They also provide long-lasting defence against strong environmental factors and restores lustre, firmness and smoothness to your complexion.

The Usana Celavive Brightening Series is now available at www.usana.com or Usana Health Sciences Singapore (Ngee Ann City Tower B #19-01/02).

GLOW RECIPE

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Family range GLOW RECIPE

All about unexpected sensorial textures, colourful packaging and innovative ingredients, this new K-Beauty-inspired, fruit-powered skincare line is a specially curated destination for natural, cruelty-free beauty products.

The formulation process pairs effective superfruits with proven actives while being proudly Leaping Bunny-certified and clean.

Watermelon rind and flesh is traditionally used in Korea to soothe irritated and inflamed skin and is the star of the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Family range.

The Pink Juice Moisturizer ($60) is a 100 per cent oil-free cooling gel-emulsion that absorbs instantly to seal in hydration and prep skin for the day ahead, the Sleeping Mask’s ($69) pillow-proof formula acts as a radiance-boosting hybrid hydrator formulated with soothing, hydrating ingredients and gently exfoliating acids, while the Ultra-Fine Mist ($43) can be used as a skin-refreshing mist, hydrating toner and make-up enhancer for a naturally radiant glow.

Glow Recipe will be available at Sephora ION Orchard and Sephora.sg from Aug 20.

FREEPLUS

Freeplus FREEPLUS

The Japanese skincare brand launched by Kanebo Cosmetics in 2001 aims to help women in their search for safe, natural and worry-free skincare products and is ideal for anyone with easily irritable skin due to sensitive and unstable skin conditions.

From mild cleansers and moisturising lotions to UV face creams, expect clarity, simplicity and freshness, as its formulas contain oriental herbs are are non-addictive and hypoallergenic.

Best-sellers include the Mild Soap A ($27), Mild Shower ($27 and $36) and Watery Cream ($57) - all of which are gentle and light yet effective.

Freeplus is now available at selected Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG stores, as well as Lazada and Shopee.

THE BODY SHOP

The Body Shop's Vitamin E range THE BODY SHOP

Plunge into a whole new world of hydration with the British beauty company’s reformulated Vitamin E range of moisturisers that are 100 per cent vegan and provide up to 72 hours of hydration.

They are now enriched with natural raspberry extract, known for being rich in antioxidants, and powered with hyaluronic acid to create super refreshing hydration for all skin types.

The range comprises the Moisture Cream ($31) for all skin types, Gel Moisture Cream ($31) for normal/combination skin, Intense Moisture Cream ($33) for dry/very dry skin and Night Nourishing Cream ($33).

The Body Shop has also introduced the new Vitamin E Skin Cooling Gel Mist ($21), a hydration wonder with a transformative gel-to-mist texture that is skin-cooling and fast-absorbing.

Enriched with raspberry extract and an active ingredient that helps regulate water retention, this feels super light on skin and is great for a boost of hydration on-the-go and keeps skin hydrated for up to 48 hours.

The Vitamin E range is now available at The Body Shop stores islandwide and online on Lazada, Shopee and foodpanda.