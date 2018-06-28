Whisky, a spiritual high 

Different people react to the same thing differently.

If you mention Scotland, for some people it conjures up visions of the kilt, the national attire of Scotsmen.

Foodies may think of Angus, the famous beef from Scotland's black cattle.

As for myself, mention Scotland and it is the whisky that comes to mind.

And also the sheer beauty of the country, with its narrow roads, undulating landscape, rushing rivers, and spectacular autumnal colours.

I have visited Scotland half a dozen times. And I can't wait to go back.

Of course, it is not just in Scotland that whisky is produced. Other countries include the United States and Ireland (where it is spelt whiskey), Australia, Japan, Taiwan and India.

Spirits can be produced from grape or grain.

French cognac and armagnac are produced from distilling wine.

In countries where grapes do not grow well, people turn to grain or potato to produce spirit.

Whisky is also no longer just a male bastion. Increasing number of women are smitten by the charm of whisky, particularly single malt.

Vodka, gin and whisky are examples of these.

They have also become more popular than grape spirit, particularly among younger people.

Drinks, like clothes, go through fashion cycles.

Whisky has caught the imagination of the jet-set.

POPULARITY

Go into a duty-free shop at any airport or seaport and you will find row after row of blended and single malt whiskies waiting for the seasoned, knowledgeable and discerning, or brand-conscious, more recently converted, whisky drinker.

Whatever the level of initiation, these consumers are dedicating their duty-free allowance and propelling the whisky market.

Whisky is also no longer just a male bastion.

Increasing number of women are being smitten by the charm of whisky, particularly single malts.

Whisky can be broadly categorised as being either blended or a single malt.

A blended whisky is produced by blending whiskies made from barley and other grains including corn (also known as maize), wheat and rye.

A single malt, on the other hand, is produced entirely from malted barley from a single distillery.

A single malt is a bit like a wine produced by a chateau, with the wine fermented, aged, and bottled on the estate.

There is another category of malt whisky, which, though produced entirely from malted barley, is known as "blended", "vatted" or "pure" malt.

It cannot come under the single malt denomination or carry the name of the distillery because, while it is produced 100 per cent from malted barley, more than one distillery is involved in producing it.

Grain whisky is produced by a continuous still, also known as a Coffey still, named after its Irish creator Aeneas Coffey.

On the other hand, malt whisky, under Scottish law, has to be distilled twice in pot stills.

Whether you prefer blended or single malt whisky, there can be no denying the instant attraction when lips meet whisky.

Resistance is futile. Your fate is sealed. And satisfied.

The writer is wine consultant to FairPrice. He is also regional chairman of Decanter World Wine Awards, vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards and a columnist for the World of Fine Wine magazine in Britain.

Our recommendations

JIM BEAM ORIGINAL ($61.40)

Bourbon is American whiskey, produced throughout the country. The most famous ones are from Kentucky. Perhaps the best known brand is Jim Beam, with a seventh-generation member of the family involved. Jim Beam was acquired by Suntory of Japan in 2014. It has a spirity nose that also includes whiffs of toasted oak staves. Light, fresh and gently sweet.

JACK DANIEL'S OLD NO. 7 ($85)

This is from Tennessee, a southern US state south of Kentucky. This is supposedly the top-selling American whiskey in the world. The Jack Daniel brand is dedicated to its founder Jasper Newton "Jack" Daniel, born in 1850. The No. 7 has notes of toffee, caramel, and smokiness on the nose. It is oaky sweet on the palate with a medium-plus richness.

BOWMORE ISLAY SMALL BATCH RESERVE ($130.95)

Peaty and smoky on the nose. Oily, iodine, seaweedy, robust and masculine. There is a gentle sweetness on the finish of this full-bodied single malt from the Scottish island of Islay. If you like whisky peaty and smoky, you will find this irresistible.

JOHNNIE WALKER GREEN LABEL ($105)

One of the most popular whiskies in the world, Johnnie Walker sells more than 220 million bottles a year. Although Green Label is not its best-known range, it is simply delicious. Rich chrysanthemum colour. Peaty and smoky. Pears and toffee notes too. About medium-plus bodied. Fresh and elegant.

THE YAMAZAKI SINGLE MALT WHISKY ($169.90)

A richer whisky from the Suntory Group. Yamazaki is a sought-after single malt. Light gold. Rich, ripe, smoky, heathery notes with a sweet, smooth entry and finish. About medium-plus bodied.

THE HAKUSHU SINGLE MALT WHISKY ($158.90)

This medium-bodied Japanese single malt is from the Suntory Group. Straw coloured. Aromatic. Vanilla and toasty. Elegantly sweet with a buttery, smooth texture. About medium-bodied.

CHIVAS REGAL 12 ($79)

This is one of the most famous brands in the world. Although owned by the large French corporation Pernod Ricard, the name is dedicated to the founders, the Chivas brothers of Scotland. The origins of Chivas go back to 1801. A blended whisky, the Chivas Regal 12 is the flagship of the brand. Whiff of smoke, pears and vanilla. Light, gentle and smooth.

THE SINGLETON OF GLEN ORD 12 YEARS OLD ($123.80)

Mid pu-erh tea colour. Smoky, soft vanilla, and a hint of heather. Delicately sweet. Medium-bodied. From Glen Ord in Scotland, this single malt was matured in a combination of European and American oak casks.