Why you need to protect your hair and scalp from pollution

Use of anti-pollution skincare has been on the rise for years, with the environment becoming increasingly urbanised and polluted.

While we protect our skin from vehicle emissions and UV exposure, we seldom spare a thought for our hair, which is as much exposed to the pollutants as our skin is.

Here's how pollution affects our hair and scalp.

HAIR BECOMES DULL

Pollution particles that settle on your hair can cause it to lose its shine. It's all dirt, but the particulates are small enough to embed themselves in the hair cuticles.

So if your shampoo is not able to efficiently remove all these particles, they are just going to build up and cause your hair to lose its natural shine.

And no amount of hair serum or oil is going to work to restore its shine, because the products are just going to add on to the impurities in hair and weigh it down further.

HAIR BECOMES FRIZZY, PRONE TO BREAKAGE AND MAY FALL OFF

Pollutants may prevent the hair cuticles from closing up, leading to frizzy hair.

Frizzy hair, usually caused by open hair cuticles, happens when moisture (not the good kind) gets through to the core of the hair, gets absorbed, and the hair strand swells up.

Plus, hair that is weighed down pulls at the hair follicles. And no matter how resilient your hair follicles are, there is a limit to what they can take before eventually letting the hair strand fall out.

The pollutants also damage hair, causing it to break off easily.

SCALP HEALTH GETS AFFECTED

Your scalp is skin too, so pollutants affect them roughly the same way it affects the skin on your face and body.

Particulates can clog up hair follicles and, when not removed properly, lead to hair loss.

Free radicals from pollutants can also affect your scalp health, causing dandruff and irritation. They can also lead to premature ageing, which can then accelerate hair loss.

So look for hair products that are rich in antioxidants and those that can help detox your scalp to protect your crowning glory from pollution.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)