Why your hair gets frizzy and out of control when working from home

As we spend an even longer period of time working from home, it may seem like our hair is gaining a life of its own - and it's not because we haven't been to the hair salon.

The culprit? Humidity.

Why it makes our tresses look less than perfect has to do with moisture and heat.

The air around us holds moisture, and how much moisture it holds depends on how hot it is - warm air holds more.

Hair craves moisture and just like skin, it needs it to be healthy.

The problem is any moisture your hair absorbs sits only on the outer layer. This makes the strands swell and become heavier, resulting in frizz.

If you have fine hair, the moisture it absorbs will weigh it down, causing a loss of volume and shape. On thicker hair, moisture causes strands to expand, resulting in out-of-control frizz and flyaways.

Now that most of us are no longer in our workplaces basking in air-conditioned comfort, our hair is subjected to the full effect of Singapore's weather.

Plus, you're probably letting it air-dry now that you no longer need to rush to office.

Here are some ways to help tame kinks and keep your locks looking neat.

1. Use a conditioner

When shampooing, the hair cuticles open up, allowing more moisture to enter. The hair strands then expand, causing frizz. Using a conditioner helps close the hair cuticles, which in turn reduces frizz and flyaways.

2. A final cold rinse

It doesn't have to be freezing cold, just slightly cooler than room temperature water as you end your shower. This helps seal the cuticles and give hair extra shine.

3. Mask it

Give hair a boost with a once-a-week hair mask, which makes for an intensive treatment to keep it sleek and smooth.

4. Dab and squeeze, don't rub and dry

The way you dry your hair can make it frizz up - or not. If you usually rub your entire head roughly with a towel, stop. This sort of aggressive drying results in more frizz and tangles.

Instead, separate your hair into sections and gently squeeze each section to remove as much water as possible. Swap your terry cloth towel for a microfibre one, which is gentler on hair and absorbs more water, drying it faster.

5. Comb, don't brush

This is important if you're planning to let your hair dry naturally. Regardless of your hair texture (straight or curly) or type (dry, coarse or fine), use a wide-toothed comb to detangle locks. The wider spaces pass through hair easily without adding friction or pulling on hair.

6. Use a leave-in anti-frizz treatment

Using this on damp hair (while avoiding the roots) will keep it sleek and smooth. A leave-in treatment also forms a protective barrier around each strand to block out humidity.

Once you've applied a leave-in treatment, stop touching your hair. Have you realised how many of us unconsciously twirl our hair when we think or talk? That's another reason why hair frizzes up so much.

If you have curls, twist sections of your hair after working in the serum and let your hair dry naturally. If you need extra definition after your hair dries, apply a styling product to your palms and lightly run your hands through your hair.

7. Don't neglect the ends

The hair ends are just as important in keeping hair neat, as the tips are prone to dryness and breakage. Use a serum or hair oil to help nourish and hydrate.