Win Popsical karaoke set, 75-inch TV in TNP's Song Master Challenge

Think you know the lyrics and titles to all-time favourite pop tunes?

Then here is your chance to put your music knowledge to good use. Enter The New Paper's Song Master Challenge that runs over four weeks and stand to win amazing prizes.

There will be one music quiz each week, which entails either rearranging the words in the lyrics, guessing songs or identifying themed pictorials relating to an artiste.

Look out for the contest advertisement and details on how to participate in The New Paper every Wednesday, starting from tomorrow till July 5.

The results of each week's quiz will be published in TNP the following Monday.

There are three sets of Popsical Remix (worth $499), Prism+ Q75 (worth $1,699) and Creative Stage 2.1 Soundbar (worth $129) up for grabs in the Grand Draw on July 7.

Popsical Remix gives you the full karaoke experience in the comfort of your own home, with more than 230,000 songs in 14 languages and fun vocal effects.

Complete your karaoke session with the Prism+ Q75, an Android TV that provides the optimal viewing experience through a 75-inch 4K UHD screen with 1.07 billion colours, and the Creative Stage 2.1 Soundbar, a high performance under-monitor soundbar with subwoofer.

All publication entries will be consolidated into the Grand Draw, where you may be the lucky one to bring home these grand prizes.

On top of that, there are weekly prizes on offer if you answer the quiz correctly. They include a Popsical Remix karaoke set, a Creative Stage 2.1 Soundbar and an HDMI cable, and there are a total of four sets to be won.

For more details on the sponsored prizes, visit www.readsph.sg/tnpsongmaster