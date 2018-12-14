Wrap up the year with these picks

GAIN CITY

Head to the local consumer electronics and IT retailer's Most Wanted Tech Gifts event at Gain City's Big Weekends happening this weekend, where its IT team will help you with your Christmas tech buying.

Get ready for big savings with lots of bundle deals (from $49 to $1,389) as you pick out the best gadgets to gift your loved ones.

For the audiophile, Sonos Play:5, the brand's most powerful speaker, is ideal for large spaces as it produces pristinely rich sound that will impress even the most discerning audio snob.

For the runner-in-training, the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch provides personal coaching with on-screen video and real-time statistics to power through gruelling workouts.

For the poorly wired homeowner, Linksys Velop Intelligent Mesh WiFi System is recommended for stronger WiFi with better coverage throughout the entire home.

The Samsung QLED TV will be perfect for the couch potato while the Apple MacBook Air 2018 will make any business professional smile.

And if you are an American Express card member, spend a minimum of $1,000 or $3,000 with Pay Small, an instalment payment plan by American Express, and get a $80 or $300 Gain City voucher respectively.

In addition, every $1,000 paid via instalment will entitle customers a chance to win the newly launched iPhone.

Gain City's Most Wanted Tech Gifts event will be held at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, tomorrow and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

Receive up to $800 worth of vouchers when you register for the event at bit.ly/2KP2qi3.

PHOTO: POPULAR SINGAPORE

POPULAR

Returning to Suntec Convention Centre from today to Dec 23, 10am to 10pm, and organised by the home-grown bookstore chain, BookFest@Singapore 2018 will officially kickstart the year-long celebrations for Popular's 95th anniversary next year.

It is also the ultimate one-stop solution to all your holiday needs - be it searching for Christmas gifts, preparing for a new school year or seeking out enriching activities for the family.

And following a successful run last year, the Gadgets & IT Show is back with the all-new Audio Pavilion sound room.

Popular and local digital entertainment brand Creative have also partnered to extend the reach of the Super X-Fi holographic audio technology.

BookFest visitors can purchase the SXFI AMP and a pair of Aurvana SE Super X-Fi Certified Headphones at a bundle price of $199 (usual price $318) at the Super X-Fi Experience Zone.

And the Titbits Carnival is now bigger and better, offering over 1,500 products starting from $1 and a Titbits Buffet section where you pay $10 for an empty bag and fill it with as many snacks as possible.

PHOTO: TOYS 'R' US

TOYS 'R' US

Discover the magic of Christmas with Toys 'R' Us' latest deals and store openings.

With over 2,000 toys from 130 brands, its latest catalogues - The Big Toybook (the largest catalogue of the year), 2019 Hot Toys (a sneak peek at new models) and Little One's 1st Christmas (for babies and mums) - offer something special for children of all ages and interests.

Toys 'R' Us' latest stores at City Square Mall and Great World City (opening in late December) will provide photo opportunities and interactions with life-size displays of your favourite toys.

This month, take a selfie with Transformer Bumblebee at the flagship store at VivoCity, with extended shopping hours on Dec 21 till 2am.

Toys 'R' Us will also be partnering with beneficiaries such as Club Rainbow, and customers will be able to make a small contribution when they have their gifts wrapped at the stores.

PHOTO: SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

Join in the Sci-Sational Christmas fun at the home-grown scientific institution for an exciting training programme ($18) to learn some skills and graduate from the Elf Academy as Santa's new recruit, taking place from today to Dec 20, 12pm to 5pm.

Alternatively, catch The Elves Showdown Science Show ($2) from Dec 21 to 25 at 4pm.

Both exclude general admission to the Science Centre Singapore.

Over at KidsSTOP, enjoy a delightful storytelling session - Christmas Meltdown - on Wednesdays at 3.30pm and Saturdays at 11am, until Dec 22.

Sign up for the Science Centre Family or KidsSTOP membership and enjoy two years of membership for the price of one, till Jan 1.

PHOTO: SENTOSA

SENTOSA

The resort island will be hosting the first Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan in conjunction with the return of the bigger and brighter Island Lights, previously known as Pop Up Night.

Running from 7pm every day till Dec 31, nine Instagrammable installations are integrated with the beauty and uniqueness of the Palawan Beach landscape.

And from tonight to Sunday and Dec 21 to 23 at 7.30pm, fans of the beloved Pokemon character can dance to the catchy tune of Pika-Pika as a posse of nine Pikachus dolled up in LED lights march and boogie along a 100m route past Palawan Pirate Ship and Palawan Kidz City.

PHOTO: ASIAMALLS

ASIAMALLS

From now till Dec 25, all six malls in the local property management company's portfolio - Century Square, Hougang Mall, Liang Court, Tampines 1, Tiong Bahru Plaza and White Sands - will be running a Christmas campaign to spread love and joy among the community.

Key activities include the Share-A-Gift with APSN (Association For Persons With Special Needs), where shoppers can drop off presents at any customer service counter across these participating malls to brighten the lives of children from the organisation.

Five hundred AMperkz points will be given to each shopper for the presents they donate.

To kick-start the crowdsourcing campaign, AsiaMalls enlisted the help of children from The Learning Lab to select perfect presents as part of the first collection of Christmas gifts for the APSN children.

And from now till Sunday, two roving young elves will be surprising and delighting shoppers with candy canes and AsiaMalls vouchers.