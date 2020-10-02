Yoga vibes at the Hub on Mental Health Day

FISHERMAN'S FRIEND

The UK lozenge brand's new range of confectionery, Choco Mentho Mint and Choco Mentho Orange, is sugar-free and made with real cocoa from a sustainable source.

They come in sealable packs and do not melt, and are suitable for vegans and those who avoid gluten.

Indulge without guilt in the great chocolate taste mixed with either minty or citrusy freshness.

Fisherman Friend's Choco Mentho range is now available at supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, petrol marts and neighbourhood stores.

SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

In conjunction with World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, the integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub will be running the Yoga Vibes and Wellness Day with a full-day line-up of rejuvenating yoga sessions by celebrity practitioners Denise Keller, Sara Wee and Dawn Sim.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

For the programme schedule, visit www.sportshub.com.sg/yoga-vibes-and-wellness. Participants will get a limited-edition yogi pack worth $30 when they register for any of the yoga sessions at $5.

New additions to the Experience Sports Programme will be launched, like the SupaFresh Dance Movement - Weekend Plus (Saturdays, 9am, from Oct 10) and SuperTrail Weekend Speed Walk & Dash.

Available only this month is the 90-minute Athletes' Backyard guided tour, which allows participants to discover the history of sports, arts and heritage around the Sports Hub. The tour takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10.30am and 2pm. Pre-booking is required.

There will also be a temporary exhibition at the Singapore Sports Museum on synchronised swimming titled Sync Or Swim - The Art Of Synchronised Swimming, which traces the origins, artistry and regime of the physically demanding sport.

Visit www.sportshub.com. sg/sportingplayground for more details on both activities.

MILO

To celebrate 70 years of nutritious goodness in Singapore, the beloved beverage brand has launched four limited edition Milo van collectibles.

The van designs - 1950s, 1960s, 1980s and 2011 - reflect Milo's heritage here and its journey in nourishing Singaporeans.

Collect all four by purchasing the Milo 3-in-1 Mini Van Collectible promotion pack (18 sachets x 27g, $6.50) from leading supermarkets and retailers.

The Milo Van Ready-to-Drink Pack ($26.95) is also available, where children can enjoy being the "driver" as the pack can be transformed into a customisable van with their names.