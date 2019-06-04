Up your beauty game

POMELO

The Bangkok-based omnichannel fashion brand has launched its first cosmetics line Beet, with a debut collection comprising 17 versatile products across four categories.

The make-up range features Liquid Blush for a healthy, flush-from-within finish.

Liquid Lipstick's creamy formula leaves lips with a matte finish; Lip Gloss gives lips a plumping effect; and Liquid Shimmer - which may also be used as eyeshadow - blends effortlessly for a major glow.

The products are non-toxic, cruelty- and paraben-free.

Beet products ($10 each) are now available at www.pomelofashion.com/beet and on the Pomelo Android and iOS App.

BIODERMA

With sensitive skin syndrome due to stress, cosmetics use and environmental pollutants on the rise, the French dermatological skincare brand has released three types of micellar water to cover every skin type.

The Sensibio H2O for sensitive skin gently cleanses and removes make-up from the face and eyes. The micelles contained in its formula effectively micro-emulsify impurities while maintaining the cutaneous balance, while soothing active ingredients prevent the skin from feeling irritated.

There is also the Hydrabio H2O for dehydrated skin and Sebium H2O for oily, blemished or combination skin.

Bioderma's H2O micellar waters ($15.90 to $41.90) are now available at Watsons, Guardian, Robinsons, Welcia-BHG, Unity and Lazada.sg.

NU U AESTHETICS & WELLNESS

The local aesthetics clinic at Paragon Shopping Centre (#09-18/19) introduces the revolutionary Restylane True Lift ($1,500), a technique that targets the underlying support structures of the dermis - the fibrous or "true" ligaments of the face - to lift sagging skin.

The procedure involves injecting dermal fillers beneath the ligaments to restore support for the face, resulting in a natural, rested and rejuvenated look with minimum downtime.

Each treatment lasts 40 to 60 minutes, including the consultation registration, and the effects can last between nine and 12 months.