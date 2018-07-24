Up your beauty game with new finds

MUGLER

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has introduced two perfumes: Aura Eau de Parfum (above, $149/30ml, $188/50ml and $250/90ml) and Alien Floral Futura Eau de Toilette ( $104/30ml and $130/60ml).

Alien Floral Futura Eau de Toilette

The Aura Eau de Parfum comes in Instinctive Heart (tiger liana), Botanical Heart (rhubarb leaf and orange blossom) and Animal Heart (bourbon vanilla and wolfwood). Experience the green freshness of the Buddha's hand plant, the fragrance of the Queen of the Night cactus flower that blooms for only one night and white amber and sandalwood in Alien Floral Futura.

They are available at all major department stores.

PHOTOS: MUGLER

LIPSTICK QUEEN

The US cosmetics brand's latest lip products are guaranteed to up your lip game.

Inspired by the free-spirited glamour of the 70s, Blue By You ($42) is a soulful indigo blue that transforms into a metallic raspberry pink. It has a sheer finish and is enriched with shea butter, mango butter and vitamin E.

Dating Game ($40) has four medium-coverage creamy pink shades while Girls Will Be Boys ($42) captures the allure of androgynous sex appeal.

With the latter's cushiony soft balm texture - suede-matte in finish - wear it all day to hydrate and soften the lips.

Lipstick Queen's products are now available at Escentials Tangs at Tang Plaza, Escentials Paragon and online (escentials.com)

PHOTOS: LIPSTICK QUEEN

MINON

Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo has developed the highly moisturising Minon Amino Moist series with five new items to enhance your skin's health and beauty.

They contain hydrating amino acids to support skin's barrier function and target dryness, and clarifying amino acids to achieve smoother, resilient and radiant skin.

The series includes Moist Charge Lotion ($25.90), Moist Charge Milk($28.90), Moist Barrier Cream ($32.90) and Moist Essential Mask ($18.90) which comes in a pack of four.

The line is available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands, Welcia-BHG, BHG, Venus, Nishino and Meidi-Ya Supermarket.