Youthful beauty starts here

ORBIS

Reverse time with the Japanese beauty brand’s Wrinkle White Essence, which is clinically proven to prevent and reduce both wrinkles and pigmentation at the same time.

Its efficacy can be credited to the quasi-drug, medical cosmetic status given to it by the Japanese government.

The miracle ingredient is W-Niacin, a derivative of niacinamide, which belongs to the Vitamin B family and does not cause purging, flakiness and dryness. It is also formulated with rosemary and safflower extracts to promote firm, smooth and clear skin.

The Wrinkle White Essence ($74) is now available at www.orbis.com.sg, Orbis Takashimaya, Robinsons Raffles City, Metro Causeway Point (M Beauty), Welcia-BHG and selected Tokyu Hands outlets.

LIERAC

The French dermo-cosmetic brand has introduced the Lierac Cica-Filler, an anti-wrinkle prescription inspired by tissue healing.

It targets four main types of wrinkles, dehydration lines, expression lines, slackening lines and photo-aging lines (aggravated by UV rays), and uses a two-prong approach which aims to heal and fill these wrinkles.

The Lierac Cica-Filler Anti-Wrinkle Repairing Serum ($99.90), Anti-Wrinkle Repairing Cream-Gel ($79.90) and Anti-Wrinkle Repairing Cream ($79.90) are now available at My Beaute Paris (ION Orchard and Parkway Parade) Takashimaya Department Store L3, Robinsons (Raffles City, The Heeren, Jem), Metro Paragon, Qoo10, Amazon, EAMart, Lazada, RedMart, Shopee, Zalora and Zilingo.

DIOR

The French luxury beauty brand’s Dior Prestige Light-In White collection, which is specifically adjusted to the needs of Asian women, showcases two new radiance-boosting steps: L’Oleo-Essence Lumiere and the UV Protector Youth and Light Sheer Glow SPF 50+ PA+++.

The former is applied before La Solution Lumiere to boost the skin’s hydrolipidic flows. Instantly, skin is illuminated with a vibrant, healthy glow, while its light capital and youthful beauty are lastingly protected.

Meanwhile, the light-boosting latter offers a unique shield against the dangers of UVA, UVB rays, artificial light, visible light and fine particles.

The Dior Prestige Light-In White L’Oleo-Essence Lumiere ($167) and UV Protector Youth and Light Sheer Glow SPF 50+ PA+++ ($165) is now available at Dior counters islandwide (excluding Sephora).

ALBION

Tackle stubborn wrinkles with the Japanese skincare brand’s Wrinkle Repair Lift, a quasi-drug formula aimed at penetrating skin deeply to achieve smoother, firmer skin and leaving it feeling plumped and lifted.

Its innovative Power Synergy V technology boosts the efficacy of active ingredients including Niacinamide, alongside other complementary vitamins to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines over eight weeks.

The product also contains anti-inflammation benefits, working towards encouraging collagen production while boosting blood circulation for healthier-looking skin.

Look out too for Albion’s award-winning Flora Drip, an anti-ageing skin essence that contains 7,800 multiple active substances to treat long-term cell damage and deliver seven anti-ageing benefits to achieve the ideal complexion.

It is innovated through Albion’s very own unique fermentation technology using pure white koji, a rare fungus capable of producing over 200 varieties of enzymes, and five medicinal herbs (Lemon Balm, Thyme, Cornflower, Artemisia Capillaris and Artemisia Montana).

The Wrinkle Repair Lift ($125) and Flora Drip ($98 and $182) are now available at all Albion counters at Takashimaya Department Store, Metro Paragon and Robinsons Raffles City.