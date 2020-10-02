Centre for Seniors ups outreach with FastJobs tie-up

CFS has worked with FastJobs to relaunch an improved website for seniors seeking employment.

The Centre for Seniors (CFS) has enhanced its outreach effort by collaborating with job portal FastJobs to relaunch an improved website for seniors seeking jobs.

The Silver Jobs portal allows them to deposit their resumes for potential jobs easily in a "resume drop" function.

A Silver Skills feature, designed to encourage age-free hiring, allows seniors to list their experience and expertise, so that employers can hire them based on job requirements, rather than age.

CFS also obtained the support of Workforce Singapore to fund schemes to "trial, train and place" seniors in new careers that will allow them to adapt and train from job to job.

FastJobs introduced a new hashtag, #SeniorsWelcome, for employers to post if they are open to hiring mature job seekers.

The campaign, started in July this year, has seen more than 469 jobs posted by over 171 employers.

At the virtual launch of the partnership, Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general of NTUC and Pioneer MP, said: "I urge employers and businesses who are hiring to tap this platform and give seniors and mature workers employment opportunities as they bring with them their own domain experience and expertise."

Ms Lim Huishan, general manager of FastJobs Singapore, said: "We're excited to have the opportunity to work with CFS to provide additional support and resources for mature job seekers... we need to move away from age profiling and focus on experience and skills in hiring.