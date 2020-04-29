Prudential’s new app lets users self-monitor their health

Prudential Singapore has launched a health and wellness app to help users monitor their health while staying at home.

Pulse by Prudential is run by artificial intelligence (AI) and is free to those who download the app and register their profiles.

The app covers up to 80 per cent of the common ailments that general practitioners (GP) are able to identify.

One of Pulse's three main features is the Healthcheck, which allows users to learn more about their overall health and disease risk factors with the help of an interactive AI chat bot.

The Symptom Checker provides insights into possible health conditions based on the symptoms experienced.

It can also notify the user if he has any symptoms similar to that of Covid-19.

Lastly, users are able to get in touch with a panel of Singapore-licensed GPs registered with the Singapore Medical Council.

The doctors have also been trained to assess if an individual is suspected to have Covid-19.

$15 CONSULTATION

Users are able to receive 24/7 video consultations with a doctor at a flat fee of $15(excluding medicine and delivery fee) along with an e-medical certificate.

Users may opt to have their medicine delivered to their home or choose to pick it up from a nearby pharmacy.

Prudential had earlier rolled out benefits for the users of Pulse under their existing PRUcare package, worth $1.5 million, to help customers infected by Covid-19.

It has so far disbursed $800,000 from the PRUcare package to eligible individuals who have been hospitalised with the virus or have had to serve quarantine orders. - HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L. KANDAKUMAR