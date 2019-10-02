Snag great buys at Harvey Norman's Factory Outlet clearance sale

Get your hands on great deals such as the Audio Visual Package with a 50-inch Ultra Slim Smart UHD/4K LED TV and Soundbar, or the Personal Audio Package with the Sony Wireless Headphones and Sonos One Smart Speaker (above).

Take advantage of attractive deals at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet clearance sale from tomorrow till Oct 9, with deals refreshed weekly.

The Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, is offering massive savings on electrical appliances, IT, furniture and bedding package deals.

Get 50 per cent off the Branded Cooking Package featuring a 90cm hood and three-burner hob, now at $549 (usual price $1,098), and save $549.

Or save $651 on the Audio Visual Package with a 50-inch Ultra Slim Smart UHD/4K LED TV and Soundbar now at $747 (usual price $1,398).

You can get your hands on the Personal Audio Package with the Sony Wireless Headphones and Sonos One Smart Speaker, now at $715 (usual price $878), saving $163.

Shoppers can also buy a Vacuum Package consisting of two Karcher vacuums now at $389 (usual price $597), saving $208.

There are limited sets available, and terms and conditions apply.

In addition, save $170 on the Home Office Package with an Acer All-In-One Desktop and JBL Reflect Fit Wireless Sports Headphones, now at $997 (usual price $1,167).

The sale items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the factory outlet, due to Harvey Norman's presence in several countries, with over 260 stores.

They also include discontinued models that are priced to clear, overstock and clearance models, dented or refurbished items, and display sets.

SHUTTLE BUSES

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Best of all, zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.