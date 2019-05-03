8 tiny houses in NSW you will love to call home

Holidaying in unique dwellings has long been a travel trend, from tree houses to yurts and glamping. But have you tried staying in a tiny home?

According to Destination New South Wales, here are the hottest tiny homes in the Australian state - cabins with a minimalist aesthetic that are small in size but big on character.

THE SADDLE CAMP

Ideal for animal lovers, it is located in Braidwood on a horse-riding farm where guests can saddle up for a trail ride or simply explore the open meadows and watch the playful ponies. The house is stylishly decked out in grey and white with lots of natural wood, plus a compact but well-equipped kitchen and comfortable loft bed. As an added bonus, there is an on-site cafe with espresso and treats too.

THE SADDLE CAMP PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

THE LOFT

Perched on the edge of the Cudgegong Valley fringed by native bushland, The Loft is a rustic eco-home for two with a chic Nordic-style interior. On a rural property just 12 minutes from Mudgee, guests can enjoy delicious local wine on the deck while watching the sun set, whip up breakfast in the kitchen or have a nap on the mezzanine bed. The property owners supply Italian-brewed coffee, a range of teas and a small library of books too.

THE LOFT PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

TALLAROOK TINY HOME

Live big in this tiny home for three guests, nestled in native bushland on the Clyde River on the South Coast of New SouthWales. Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the 20ha property with bushwalking, kayaking and wildlife spotting, or just take it easy in your cabin with stylish 'fit out', breakfast bar and comfy loft bed for afternoon siestas.

TALLAROOK TINY HOME PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

TILBA LAKE CAMP

One of the original tiny holiday homes in NSW, Tilba Lake Camp has a variety of accommodation including bell tents and two eco-pods, Bonnie and Clyde, nestled in coastal paddocks with views of the lake, ocean and mountains. The cute pods are ideal for couples and have queen beds layered with soft linen, kitchen with fridge, microwave oven and stove top, outdoor private fire pit and access to a saltwater pool.

TILBA LAKE CAMP PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

6SIXTEEN THE BANKS

The styling is spot on and there are lots of windows to enjoy the rural views. Located on a farm in Agnes Banks in Greater Western Sydney, 6Sixteen is not far from the beautiful cafes of Windsor, Kurrajong village and Glenbrook. With a plush loft bedroom and comfy pull-out sofa bed, there is enough room for a family of four and lovely open spaces to soak up the views of horse studs, lagoon and turf farms, with a backdrop of the Blue Mountains.

6SIXTEEN THE BANKS PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

ARABELLA CABN

Go off the grid in the Kangaroo Valley with Arabella, a tiny ecofriendly retreat hidden in rugged bushland. The custombuilt cabin sleeps up to five, with air conditioning and full kitchen. There is also an outdoor fire pit to toast marshmallows and a freestanding bathtub enclosed in its very own glass cube to let the outside in.

ARABELLA CABN PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

THE WHISPERS

This is a perfect base to explore the Blue Mountains region. City dwellers will love the contemporary styling, rural setting as well as the laptop-friendly working nook in this tiny house near Lithgow. Guests can get active on the 1km loop trail at the back of the property, ideal for mountain biking or running, and the friendly hosts are happy to help set up the fire pit at night or introduce you to the resident sheep, chickens, ducks and peacock during the day.

THE WHISPERS PHOTO : DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

IN2THEWILD

The company curates pop-up stays in tiny homes in out-ofthe- way locations approximately two hours out of Sydney. The portable houses are named after the owners' favourite book characters, and have hot shower and toilet, bedding for four people and a fire pit with outdoor seating. Upon booking, you will receive the exact location, which could take you anywhere from the Shoalhaven to the Hunter Valley.