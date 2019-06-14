Add some fun to your Japan train journeys with these five cute JR trains

An evergreen destination for Singaporeans, Japan offers an exhilarating escape.

Getting around by train may seem daunting, but here are five cute trains guaranteed to get you going with a smile.

Seats can be reserved at any Japan Rail (JR) station so grab a bento, sit back and enjoy the ride.

Klook has an interactive map that lets you zoom into specific regions, and valid JR passes for the area will pop up. Each JR pass purchase will also come with an additional $20 Klook voucher that can be used site-wide.

ASO BOY TRAIN

JR Kyushu Pass, Whole Japan Rail Pass

Aso Boy is a limited express train running between Aso, a city in Kumamoto prefecture, and the spa resort city of Beppu in the Kyushu region.

The train’s mascot Kuro, is a dog, and it is featured in different poses.

This train has seats with incredible views of mountain scenery and there are many features for families and children to enjoy the ride.

POKEMON WITH YOU TRAIN

JR East Tohoku Pass, Whole Japan Rail Pass

Designed in 2012 to cheer up children in the tsunami wrecked areas of Tohoku, the Pokemon With You train runs from Ichinoseki to Kesennuma, cities in Northern Japan.

HELLO KITTY SHINKANSEN

Sanyo Shinkansen Pass, JR West Kansai Area Pass, Kansai Wide Area Pass, Whole Japan Rail Pass

Dubbed the cutest bullet train, the Hello Kitty Shinkansen runs from Hakata to Osaka, connecting eight prefectures in West Japan.

Running only once a day, the train has eight cars with the first two dressed up for phototaking.

ANPANMAN TRAIN

JR Shikoku Pass; Whole Japan Rail Pass

The JR Anpanman train is a contemporary tribute to Takashi Yanase (1919-2013), the Kochi-born creator of the Anpanman children’s manga and anime series and his various characters.

The train runs from the western Japan cities of Okayama to Shikoku.

YOKAI TRAIN

JR Kansai Hiroshima Area Pass, JR Sanyo-San’in Area Pass, Kansai Wide Area Pass, Whole Japan Rail Pass

This train runs from Yonago Station to Sakaiminato in the Tottori prefecture, and the latter is the hometown of Shigeru Mizuki, the author who put the spotlight on traditional monsters through his acclaimed manga and anime, most notably GeGeGe No Kitaro.

The yokai (monster) trains running on the Sakai line have been redecorated inside out to illustrate his best-known creations.