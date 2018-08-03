Adventure awaits in New Zealand: 10 not-to-be-missed experiences

(Above) Ride a helicopter from the Milford Sound and fly into rugged Martins Bay.

(Above) Try bungee jumping in Queenstown if you are feeling brave.

The mention of New Zealand invokes thoughts of vast landscapes, The Lord Of The Rings, award-winning wineries and thrilling adventures.

Small-group, active tour operator New Zealand Walking Tours - presented by Active Adventures - has crafted 10 experiences that are not to be missed.

Explore the Great Walks

The countryside consists of more than 500 stunning hiking trails that connect rainforests, dramatic granite peaks, and every fjord, lake, river valley and rugged coastline in between.

Of these hiking trails, nine are deemed particularly special by the government, with a 10th scheduled to open later this year. New Zealand's Great Walks are famed for their unsurpassable views.

Indulge in locally produced wine

The South Island is home to the famous Marlborough wine region - known for its production of one of the best Sauvignon Blanc in the world - and the Central Otago region, producing some of the country's best Pinot Noir.

Boasting an array of soil types, the North Island is famous for producing Chardonnay, but also other varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Syrah.

Hike, ride helicopter and jetboat in a Unesco World Heritage area

The Hollyford Experience is one of New Zealand's best-kept secrets.

Take a helicopter ride from the Milford Sound and fly into rugged Martins Bay, home to one of the country's most remote luxury lodges, Martins Bay Lodge.

Take a walk to Long Reef for panoramic views of the wild West Coast before enjoying farm-to-table meals made with locally sourced venison, beef and salmon.

An exhilarating jetboat ride across Lake McKerrow is a must for some stunning scenery before the end of the day.

Experience magic in New Zealand's smallest national park

The Abel Tasman National Park is famous for being New Zealand's smallest but arguably most iconic national park.

Turquoise green waters and lush native forest surround its golden sand beaches.

When the night is at its darkest, wade into the ocean and move the water with your hands, and watch in amazement as the seastarts to glow.

Marine algae will generate ocean phosphorescence, emitting light, and a tranquil night will turn into a scene out of a fantasy or sci-fi movie.

Hike the Milford Track

This is the most famous of the Great Walks, known for some of the most spectacular views in the country.

Starting at Glade Wharf at the head of Lake Te Anau, the Milford Track is 53.5km long and wanders through dense rainforests and epic granite mountain passes en route to Sandfly Point.

Many hikers think the trail starts and finishes in Milford Sound, when in fact an explorer's Milford Sound experience begins only once the trail is completed in its entirety.

Explore path of an active volcano

Tongariro National Park is home to much of New Zealand's volcanic activity and perhaps the world's greatest day walk, known as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

This 19km walk passes over Mount Tongariro, an active volcano scattered with crystal blue crater pools and live steam vents.

Explore a variety of landscapes including ancient lava fields, barren alpine peaks and lush rainforest.

Discover an ancient island and its wildlife

The North Island is surrounded by small uninhabited islands, including the Kermadec Islands, the Poor Knights Islands and the lesser-known Moutohora Island.

Declared a wildlife refuge in 1965, it is now home to 190 native plant species, some rare and endangered.

It is also a bird lover's paradise, so expect to see a variety of species such as the saddleback, red crowned parakeet, little brown kiwi, bellbirds and various species of sea birds.

Seek thrills in the adventure capital of the world

Queenstown is surrounded by giant granite peaks, setting the scene for an array of outdoor adventure activities.

During winter, four of New Zealand's best ski fields are an hour's drive from the resort town, and in the summer, those fields turn into a mountain biker's haven.

If you are feeling brave, try paragliding around peaks, skydiving over the lake, riding on jet boats gliding through canyons or bungee jumping from a cable car.

Take a boat ride under a waterfall in Milford Sound

Milford Sound is famously regarded as the "Eighth Wonder of the World".

Take in the view of the steep valley from the Homer Tunnel and be met by breathtaking giant granite peaks.

The peaks at the Milford Sound are often clad in thousands of waterfalls as a result of the region's 300 days of rainfall each year.

It is an amazing natural creation that awes all who lay their eyes on it.

Stay in the luxurious Net Zero Energy campground

At the head of Lake Wakatipu in the heart of New Zealand's most iconic mountains, Camp Glenorchy's well-insulated accommodations harness the rays of the sun to provide power, keeping guests warm in winter and cool in the summer.

The site was developed to make a statement, to tell the world that it is possible to live sustainably, contribute to the growth of a beautiful community and retain an authentic five-star luxury experience.

Experience Air New Zealand's revolutionary Premium Economy cabin when you visit New Zealand's world-famous sights and enjoy exclusive offers from $2,458 (for travel between Sept 1 and Dec 31) and $2,408 (for travel between Jan 1 and May 31, 2019).