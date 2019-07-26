Amazing getaways

SCOTT DUNN

To celebrate the release of The Lion King, the luxury tour operator has created the ultimate adventure across Kenya.

The seven-night The Lion King In Real Life itinerary (from $8,600 a person for a family of four) allows you to experience the wonders of an African safari, including visits to the magnificent landscapes that inspired the Disney film like Pride Rock, as well as meeting the real-life cast, like the magnificent lions of the Maasai Mara and the beautiful giraffes at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi.

You will also get to enjoy luxury hotels and lodges across Africa's prime wildlife areas.

LUXURY ESCAPES

The Australian travel brand has put together a list of its top five short-stay deals to help you plan that last-minute getaway with up to 50 per cent savings during one of Singapore's longest weekends.

At the ultra-stylish SILA Urban Living in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, you can enjoy a two-night stay for two adults for just $382.

If you prefer to kick back and relax after a hectic week, the new Royal Tulip Springhill Resort Jimbaran - Bali, Indonesia might just be what you need ($383 for a three-night stay, for two people).

If you fancy a dip in Thailand's largest swimming pool, then head for the Sofitel Phokeethra Krabi Golf & Spa Resort ($573 for a three-night stay, for two people), which includes daily buffet breakfast, an exquisite set dinner, a 30-minute foot massage a room and airport transfers from Krabi International Airport.

For those not wanting to leave the bustle behind, opt to stay in the heart of Hong Kong's commercial and entertainment district at the Gateway Hotel by Marco Polo for $1,362 over three nights.

BOOKING.COM

Get ready to guac and roll with the world's first Avo-Condo (AUD$100, or S$95, a night).

Located at Campbell's Cove Lookout at Sydney's Circular Quay, the limited-period avocado-shaped camper is a custom-built, self-contained condo which resembles half an avocado on the outside and is complete with avocado-themed furnishings on the inside.

It is available exclusively on the travel website for only two nights - July 31 (National Avocado Day) and Aug 1. Live the ultimate millennial dream and experience a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover overlooking the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Book from July 29, 7am on a first-come, first-served basis at www.booking.com/hotel/au/avocondo.en-gb.html.

ANA

The Japanese airline's Hello Blue Sale, ANA's largest sale ever for cities in Asia and Australia, from today to July 30, is offering economy class discounts on flights from 17 departure cities in Asia and Oceania to Japan.

They include Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Phnom Penh, Yangon, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai (commencing Oct 27), Sydney and Perth (commencing Sept 1).

The fare from Singapore is $605 (all in return), for those travelling from Jan 7 to March 12, 2020.