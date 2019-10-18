The Anam delivers Indochine charm, modern luxury

One of the 'mamas' with her 'home-cooked' food; a two-bedroom Spa Villa with a private pool at your doorstep; cool down at the Beach Club; and dine with an amazing view (above).

Many travellers would be drawn to Vietnam for its rich history and colourful, bustling cities like Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi.

But the country has its fair share of stunning scenery and sandy coasts for that much-needed beach getaway.

Nestled in the resort town of Nha Trang is the first five-star colonial-style beach resort in Vietnam, The Anam.

Aptly named after Vietnam's historical appellation and opened in 2016, the tranquil property is a 20-minute drive from Cam Ranh International Airport and a one-hour flight from Ho Chi Minh.

The relaxed atmosphere is immediately felt once you land, a stark contrast to the bustling airport at Ho Chi Minh.

The first glimpse of The Anam exudes a colonial feel, but as you enter its compounds, an assortment of traditional Vietnamese interiors fill the space.

This fusion between old-world architecture and Indochine decor gives The Anam its unique romantic charm.

Casting your gaze further to the expanse of green in front of the reception, you will see white sand lining the horizon where the South China Sea welcomes you to beachfront bliss.

There are 136 rooms and suites and 77 villas (from US$175, or S$240, to US$816).

PRIVATE POOLS

Visitors have a choice from villas with private pools or those with a pool frontage. Each of the 96 beach rooms situated in the bigger buildings at the main wing has access to a garden or balcony.

We had the fortune of staying at one of the Pool View Villas - 50sq m of creature comfort and indulgence. It is steps away from the tri-level pool and features a deep soaking tub with separate rain showers.

The floor-to-ceiling glass panelling next to it overlooks a mini-garden.

The wide sense of space between each building and villa gives The Anam the openness that many busy travellers seek.

I find the surrounding natural elements calming. There are big-bellied water vases that constantly bubble over outside every room and around the compound, while the lawns creep right up to the beachside where 300m of white sand greets you.

As with any beach getaway, dining is an important factor.

There are three main restaurants and several bars, including the new Beach Club that features live music and the longest bar counter in Cam Ranh, at 18.5m. That sea-facing spot is perfect for cooling off and watching the sun go down while enjoying one of its unique drink concoctions.

Lang Viet is an open-concept restaurant facing the sea. Under its high timber ceilings, we were treated to a feast of home-cooked local delicacies named Mama's Cooking - a star attraction at the resort.

Food is central to Vietnamese families, so The Anam builds on this culture and ropes in its staff's mothers to showcase home cooking - a delightful concept thought of by The Anam's general manager Herbert Laubichler-Pichler.

According to the restaurant food and beverage manager Hoa, all the "mamas" have been trained by the head chef.

AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCES

The menu, curated by these women, has become a permanent feature at Lang Viet, giving guests an authentic experience with Vietnamese cuisine with enough variety to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters.

But my favourite dining experience was at The Colonial.

A club lounge during the day for VIP guests and those staying in the villas, it serves cooked-to-order European breakfast with a generous salad buffet.

Most people have their buffet breakfast at The Indochine. The Colonial offers a quiet respite with a more intimate dining concept.

Dinner is a classy affair, with a fine dining experience that features modern French cuisine.

When it comes to the amenities and recreational activities at The Anam, the spa's therapists can knead your worries away in one of the 10 treatment rooms.

For something more active, head over to the water sports centre or gym or start your day with a yoga session.

There is even a 3D cinema with a high-quality sound system on site, so be assured there is something for everyone.

For rates and bookings, visit www.theanam.com. Exclusive website reservation benefits include 10 per cent off (promo code: DIRECT), room upgrade upon availability, Cam Ranh International Airport two-way transfer and 15 per cent discount on food and beverage.