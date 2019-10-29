Bask in blissful Bali

AQUA BLU

Singapore-based boutique luxury cruise line Aqua Expeditions has announced Australian Benjamin Cross as the new consulting chef of Aqua Blu.

He moved to Bali over a decade ago, where he fell in love with Indonesian food, its culture and its people, and now will be helming the expedition yacht’s kitchen and shaping the menu for the route ahead of its inaugural voyage departing on Nov 16 from Bali.

Other 2019 seven- and 12-night sailings (from US$7,525, or S$10,245) are on Nov 30, Dec 14, Dec 21 and Dec 28.

Combining elegant modern luxury and state-of-the-art seafaring pedigree, the 15-suite Aqua Blu operates in the heart of Indonesia’s Coral Triangle, traversing the fabled global spice trade route.

Year-round itineraries explore Komodo National Park, Spice Islands and Raja Ampat and include wildlife and cultural experiences set among the world’s best diving and snorkeling sites.

Equipped with five-star amenities and watersports equipment, Aqua Blu also features technologically-advanced stabilising fins for ultimate guest comfort.

SPA VILLAGE RESORT TEMBOK BALI

Those looking to wrap up 2019 with a unique healing escape will be able to experience a dedicated schedule of activities specially curated to reconnect with their true essence with its yoga and wellness Return To Yourself retreat, taking place on Dec 2 to 5.

It aims to provide solo travellers a nurturing environment to disconnect from the everyday stress and explore regular and specialty yoga classes, expand the mind through guided meditation, indulge in spa treatments, discover Bali, its people, culture, food and natural wonders, and meet new like-minded friends throughout a four-day experience.

Spa Village is set against a lush landscape of mystical peaks and the vivid blue sea, and tucked away on the tip of the island’s northeastern coast.

To preserve the peaceful sanctuary, it welcomes children aged 16 and above, advocates the absence of mobile phones in public areas, a smoke-free environment and no televisions in guest rooms.

The retreat starts from US$1,350++ (S$1,839) per person (single occupancy) and US$750++ per person (twin sharing) per night. A minimum stay of three nights is required with an option to extend your stay.

THE LEGIAN SEMINYAK, BALI

Celebrate the upcoming festive season in style with bespoke culinary experiences as well as savings of up to 20 per cent when booking by Nov 30 for a minimum of three nights.

Indulge in a six-course dinner curated by Michelin-starred executive chef Stephane Gortina with a live violin performance and Christmas carols on Christmas Eve at The Restaurant.

On Christmas Day, enjoy a sun-soaked three-course lunch accompanied by a live jazz band and panoramic views of the iconic three-tiered swimming pool and the legendary Seminyak Beach below.

A festive Seafood Grill is also available at The Ocean Champagne Bar on Dec 27, while Balinese Rindik musical performances light up the evening. And on Dec 29, celebrate in true Indonesian style with a traditional Indonesian Rijsttafel feast accompanied by a live Balinese show.

Those spending New Year’s Eve at The Legian Seminyak can participate in the elegant Bronze Party, involving a delicious feast by the beach followed by a live jazz performance by Eva Scolaro and a DJ set.

Room rates start from IDR6,290,000++ (S$611) per room per night, while festive dining rates start from IDR700,000++ per person.

MONTIGO RESORTS, SEMINYAK

The upscale resort, which won the 2017 and 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Luxury Spa Awards 2019, is offering an exclusive limited deal of 35 per cent off its Best Available Rates (from IDR2,200,000++, or S$214, per night) to families or corporates looking for a quick getaway.

To sweeten your stay, guests who book from now till Dec 23 for stays till June 30 2020 enjoy a free one-way airport transfer.

Strategically located along Bali’s Jalan Petitengent, Montigo Resorts, Seminyak is not only near the Beach Club but also located a stone’s throw from the island’s best shops, art galleries, restaurants and bars.

It boasts a range of facilities and activities such as three swimming pools, an international restaurant with poolside dining, full-service spa and a kids club, while some of the outdoor activities include Bali Ocean Walker, Bali Safari and Marine Park Tour, Elephant Ride, Horse Riding Adventure, Island Tours, Mount Batur Cycling, Mount Batur Volcano Climb and Quad Bike Adventure.

SHERATON BALI KUTA RESORT

Specially curated for couples seeking an intimate honeymoon destination in the tropics, the resort’s Ultimate Honeymoon Getaway package offers guests a chance to immerse in Kuta’s magical vibes and create unforgettable romantic memories.

Indulge in a complimentary bottle of wine and romantic bubble bath set-up, and experience a floating breakfast in the swimming pool or breakfast in bed.

Alternatively, explore Kuta with the recommended 48-hour activities schedule within proximity of the resort. For a total relaxation experience, pamper yourself with the signature Honeymoon Indulgence Massage at the Shine Spa by Sheraton and take advantage of the package’s special 20 per cent off.

Rates start from IDR3,300,000++ (S$320) per room per night, with a minimum stay of two consecutive nights.

KATAMAMA

To celebrate its third anniversary, Bali’s boutique all-suite hotel built and created by artisans is offering a limited-edition package that showcases the very best of its home in Desa Potato Head.

The Desa is a place where sustainable living blends seamlessly with music, art and design, shaping a new form of cultural experience where you can dance under the palm trees at sunset and feed your inner creative through inspired workshops and talks.

The Desa Discovery package must be booked between now and Dec 31 at least seven days in advance, with a minimum of three nights stay ($300 per night).

It includes daily breakfast for two, lunch or dinner for two at Ijen, Desa Potato Head’s zero-waste seafood restaurant, an in-suite yoga session for two, an excursion for two to Sebatu Springs including a car and driver and a circular economy workshop at Sustainism Lab, Desa Potato Head’s research and design space.

REVIVO WELLNESS CRUISE

Building upon the Bali resort’s strong commitment to sustainability, a new form of eco-friendly travel sets sail its latest luxury offering that takes guests on a personalised expedition aboard a traditional hand-crafted phinisi sailing around Indonesia’s Raja Ampat, Komodo, Banda, Alor or Kaimana.

Immersing the mind and body in a tranquil environment, a bespoke Dive and Mind Training Retreat is prepared by the wellness coach to focus on achieving personal goals and includes water activities such as scuba diving, daily spa treatments, yoga, meditation and fitness classes, while exploring the hidden beauty and biodiversity of Indonesia.

The six-night Revivo Wellness Cruise starts from US$72,000 (S$98,063) for two people.

FORTITUDE BALI

The Singapore-owned Bali-based fitness gym has launched its Travel & Train programme, an all-inclusive fitness retreat with itineraries for travellers looking for a more meaningful and healthy way to experience the idyllic island in Indonesia.

Expanding its suite of services beyond daily fitness classes at the destination gym, the programme also features partnerships with accommodations such as Alila Seminyak, Montigo Resorts, Hu’u Villas and W Hotel (from $250 for a three-day, two-night stay).

Upon arrival, clients meet with an accredited nutritionist who helps assess and set individual health goals and puts together customised meal plans.

Additionally, for those who opt to incorporate activities to relax and unwind after a day of hitting the gym, Travel & Train’s list of wellness activities also includes yoga and meditation classes, post-workout massages and float therapy sessions at Terapung Float Club.

