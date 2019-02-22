Beachside holiday homes in the region for your March family getaway

Planning a family getaway may be stressful - the thought of creating an itinerary and making multiple accommodation bookings can stop you from taking the first step.

But it might not be as intimidating as you think.

Keep things simple this March school holidays by opting for a holiday home at a nearby beach destination that is equipped with family-friendly amenities and services at attractive prices.

Here are the top picks from US vacation rentals company HomeAway.

UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA

($761 PER NIGHT)

Able to fit up to eight people, this four-bedroom villa is the perfect holiday accommodation for a trip with the extended family.

It offers comfortable and large spaces to recharge and relax. Planning is minimal as the villa's staff manager and onsite staff are always available to cater to your needs, make travel arrangements for your family and even share local tips.

SEMINYAK, BALI, INDONESIA

($364 PER NIGHT)

Located in a quiet district in Seminyak and walking distance to various restaurants and lively bars, this modern three-bedroom villa is great for the family that wants a good mix of serenity and liveliness.

It also provides a mobile phone for local calls, making transport a breeze to arrange when you head out. Babysitting services are also available for a small fee.

JIMBARAN, BALI, INDONESIA

($393 PER NIGHT)

This beautiful three-bedroom villa near Jimbaran Beach is nestled on a scenic hillside and offers a sea view.

Wake up to the sun rising and enjoy complimentary breakfast provided by a personal chef before having a dip in the pool.

Meals can be tricky to plan for families, so having a personal chef takes that stress away at a minimal cost.

PHUKET, THAILAND

($942 PER NIGHT)

This spacious five-room villa boasts its very own football field, pool and an entertainment hub, providing plenty of fun for everyone in the family.

It fits 10 people comfortably and comes with a fully equipped kitchen for family members to enjoy preparing a meal together as a bonding activity.

KRABI, THAILAND

($835 PER NIGHT)

Set snugly near family-friendly spots such as Ao Nang Beach and the national parks of the Andaman Sea, this four-bedroom accommodation features a mix of large shared spaces and bedrooms with en suite bathrooms.

There's definitely enough space for the entire family, whether big or small.