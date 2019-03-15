Beautiful cherry blossom spots you wouldn't want to miss this spring

Spring is upon us and if catching sakura is on your travel wishlist, then it is important to be at the right place at the right time to capture those Insta-worthy photos set against the backdrop of the cherry blossoms in full bloom.

Here are six beautiful sakura spots around Asia you wouldn't want to miss this spring, according to US travel company Expedia.

Yuantouzhu, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China

Bloom forecast: Mid-March to late April

Yuantouzhu, also known as "Turtle Head Island", is a peninsula lying on the north-western shore of Lake Taihu in Wuxi, which is an hour and a half from Shanghai by bullet train.

Here, a breathtaking display of cherry blossoms along the shores of the lake is set against a backdrop of classic Jiangnan-style architecture. Be sure to take a stroll along the famed Changchun Bridge or take a hike down the Cherry Valley for some of the most breathtaking views of the cherry blossoms.

Mount Yoshino, Nara Prefecture, Japan

Bloom forecast: March 26 to April 10

Every year, Mount Yoshino transforms into a sea of pink at the turn of spring. Due to the elevation, the blooming season is spread over a longer period of time across the lower, middle and upper sections of the mountain. For a more spectacular view, hike up to the observatories near the town at the mountain's top during sunset.

Jinhae Gunhangje Cherry Blossom Festival, Busan, South Korea

Bloom forecast: April 1 to 10

Popular with locals and visitors, this is the largest annual festival in South Korea. Every year when spring comes around, both sides of the Gyeonghwa Station will be lined with cherry blossoms in full bloom, while the fallen flower petals paint the street a beautiful shade of pink. With the spring celebrations lasting 10 full days, cherry blossom lovers can enjoy the wide range of performances and activities, while couples can head for the iconic romance bridge to capture that picture-perfect moment.

Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, Chiayi, Taiwan

Bloom forecast: Now to April 10

With over 19,000 cherry trees in bloom, including the pink-white Kuril Cherry, Wusheh Cherry, Somei-Yoshino Cherry and Oshima Cherry, the beautiful sea of flowers will form a dream-like backdrop for stunning photos to be taken effortlessly.

Be sure to head there early in the morning to avoid the crowd.

Ly Thai To Park, Hanoi, Vietnam

Bloom forecast: March 29 to 31

Each year, Vietnam holds a beautiful cherry blossom festival in Hanoi to celebrate the arrival of spring, as well as its 46-year friendship with Japan.

Expect Ly Thai To Park to turn into a sea of colour over three days. Not only will Japanese cherry blossoms be on display, but local Vietnamese flowers such as orchids, lilies and poinsettias will be showcased too. Be sure to find that perfect spot next to the famous Hoan Kiem Lake and take part in traditional Japanese games and activities for the full experience.