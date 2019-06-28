Best activities for a summer to remember in Monaco

Visit the Casino de Monte-Carlo

Several James Bond movies had long sequences shot at glitzy Monte Carlo.

Since 1863, the legendary casino has offered the best to its prestigious customers.

Thankfully, the dress code is a bit more contemporary nowadays and tuxedos are no longer required.

The casino also witnesses a spectacular thematic refresh every season, launched during an evening enjoyed by royals and high rollers.

Enjoy the best seafood at Les Perles de Monte-Carlo

If freshly shucked oysters, sea bass and lobsters are your thing, head to this oyster bar at the tip of the Port de Fontvieille jetty, with a brilliant view of the sea and tucked below the Prince’s Palace. Delectable seafood delights are served by friendly team members who also happen to be marine biologists.

Pamper yourself at Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo

This haven of luxury is dedicated to wellness, beauty, performance and innovation. Take your pick from a range of treatments, from a table shower massage using shea butter to an Absolu Spa – the quintessential spa package with three body treatments, complemented by a 60-minute facial treatment. If you are game, try the famous cryotherapy treatment, which has served stars such as Daniel Craig and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Enjoy fresh local produce at Marche de la Condamine

The famous market reopened in 2012 and has remained faithful to its Mediterranean style, retaining the warm friendly Provencal spirit. Open every day all-year round and accommodating Monaco’s chic version of a food court, it features more than 20 stalls offering fresh local cuisine cooked daily.

Do not miss out on the Monegasque specialities such as socca, barbagiuans and fougasse.

On the market square outside the pavilion, a range of gardeners, florists and small local producers abound – their offerings a feast for the eyes.

Stay at Hotel de Paris

Experience old-world opulence at the king of palaces in Monte Carlo. The Hotel de Paris, which Prince Charles III built in 1863 to be the most luxurious in the world, has undergone a €270 million revamp.

Today, the hotel boasts a total of 207 rooms, 60 per cent of which are suites. These include two of the most exceptional ones on the Riviera - the Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III. Feel like royalty with a stay here.

Party at Jimmy’z

The VIPs’ favourite club on the French Riviera is where you go to see and be seen. Decks spun by the world’s top DJs and Methuselahs of champagne reign supreme. For more than 40 years, Jimmy’z has attracted the cream of the crop, thanks to its outstanding setting, electric atmosphere and cutting-edge programming. Some of the top names in electronic dance music have hit its turntables, including Robin Schulz, Lost Frequencies and Bob Sinclar.

Lounge at Twiga Beach Club, a new pop-up at Le Meridien Beach Plaza

The newest addition to Monaco’s beach and nightlife entertainment occupies a wide area on Le Meridien’s ground level all the way down to the hotel’s private beach – with 200 sun beds and four VIP tents. A mix of authentic Italian and contemporary Japanese cuisines by the award-winning Sumosan restaurant flanks the space, giving guests the ultimate beach experience from 11am to 8pm daily.

Arrive and depart – James Bond style – via Monacair helicopter transfers

Nothing screams 007 more than a swanky arrival and departure via a helicopter transfer, thanks to the Monaco-owned helicopter service.

Enjoy the charms of the Cote d’Azur from the skies with a sweeping view from Cannes, France, to Bordighera, Italy, while the snow-capped Alpsgreet your arrival in the most exclusive place on the Mediterranean.

Participate in the Sporting Summer Festival

If you are in Monaco in July and August, this will be the talk of the town.

Started in 1974 with Frank Sinatra, it has since become one of the most prestigious on the now-crowded summer circuit.

This year’s line-up will feature acts such as Vanessa Paradis, Enrique Iglesias and John Legend.